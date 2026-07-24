Bihar Assembly Disrupted Over Student Protests On Last Day Of Monsoon Session

Bihar Assembly proceedings were disrupted over the government’s handling of student protests.
Opposition parties demanded an adjournment debate on alleged police action against students.
The government accused Opposition leaders of politicising unrest for electoral gains
The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed nearly an hour of disruption on Friday, the final day of the five-day monsoon session, as the Opposition and ruling coalition clashed over the handling of student protests across the state.
The uproar began soon after the House convened, when RJD legislator Alok Mehta demanded an immediate adjournment motion to discuss the unrest. The protests, which began in Patna earlier in the week, intensified on Thursday and spread to several districts.
Mehta alleged that several students had been injured in police lathicharge and claimed that firing had taken place in Jehanabad on Thursday. He urged Speaker Prem Kumar to suspend the listed business and allow a discussion on what he described as attempts to suppress students raising legitimate concerns.
Opposition legislators from the RJD, Congress and Left parties then entered the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government’s response to the demonstrations.
They accused the administration of using excessive force against young people demanding transparency and accountability in national competitive examinations.
The treasury benches rejected the allegations and accused the Opposition of attempting to politicise the student agitation for electoral benefit.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary led the government’s response and said the administration remained committed to maintaining law and order. He added that those resorting to violence or attacking personnel under the guise of protest would face action.
As the exchange between the two sides intensified, the Speaker repeatedly appealed to members to return to their seats and allow Question Hour to continue.
With the sloganeering showing no signs of subsiding, the House was adjourned for an hour.
Proceedings resumed later in the day and the Assembly returned to its scheduled legislative business, although tensions between the ruling alliance and the Opposition remained evident.
The confrontation brought a turbulent close to the brief monsoon session.
The Assembly disruption came a day after clashes linked to protests over the alleged NEET paper leak were reported in several Bihar districts. Several students and at least 14 police personnel were injured on Thursday, while security forces used baton charges and fired in the air to disperse demonstrators.