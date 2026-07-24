Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Wayanad Landslide Site on July 25

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The Wayanad MP's visit comes weeks after the Kalladi landslide at the Anakkampoyil tunnel project claimed eight lives

Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Wayanad Landslide Site on July 25
Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Wayanad Landslide Site on July 25 Photo: -PTI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the landslide site at Kalladi here on July 25, her first after the disaster that claimed eight lives, party sources said on Friday.

The Congress MP from Wayanad constituency will reach Kozhikode on Saturday morning and will travel from there to Kalladi by road.

She will visit the disaster site near the Anakkampoyil tunnel road project and thereafter, will meet the persons who were injured in the July 7 incident.

Vadra will also also attend a function organised to honour those involved in the rescue operations, the sources said.

Eight people were killed in the landslide, which occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, intended to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

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