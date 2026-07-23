Delhi Protester Alleges Rubber Bullet Injury; MLC Notes Suspected “Gunshot Injury”

Outlook India accessed the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) of a protester injured during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi.
The injured woman underwent emergency surgery for an ear injury and continues to receive follow-up treatment.
She was among those injured during the July 20 protest in central Delhi.
Amid Delhi Police's denial that pellet guns were used during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), one of the injured protesters suffered a suspected “gunshot injury”, as mentioned in her Medico-Legal Certificate, accessed by Outlook India.
Noutan Toppo, the 32-year-old woman, also alleged that she was struck by a rubber bullet fired by police, leaving her with a serious ear injury that required emergency surgery. She had spent the day protesting before beginning her journey home when the violence erupted near central Delhi.
As protesters dispersed, she noticed a group of Delhi Police personnel raising rifles in their direction. "I could see several policemen pointing rifles at us. Then one of them fired and it directly hit me in the ear," Toppo told Outlook India. Within seconds, she said, she felt an intense burning sensation around her right ear.
The demonstrations, which have continued since June 6, have drawn students and youth groups from across the country demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
On July 20, thousands attempted to march towards Parliament but were stopped by Delhi Police near central Delhi, leading to clashes between protesters and police.
Medical Records Detail Ear Injury, Ongoing Treatment
Protesters have accused the police of using excessive force, including lathi-charge, tear gas, and pellet guns. Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns during the crackdown.
"I instinctively placed my hand over my ear, and blood started flowing through my fingers," she recalled. Toppo said fellow protesters wrapped a cloth around her bleeding ear before rushing her to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi.
"I was taken straight to the operation theatre, as if the doctors were prepared for me," she said. According to Toppo, doctors told her that the external portion of her ear had been severely damaged and that the surrounding skin had sustained burn-like injuries.
Hours later, she was shifted to the emergency ward, where she told Outlook on July 20 that she had joined the protest expecting it to remain peaceful. "I thought we would protest and return home safely. I never imagined I would end up in an operation theatre," she said.
The MLC records the diagnosis as "trauma to the right ear.” The discharge summary notes that she underwent suturing of the wound.
More than three days later, Toppo said she continues to suffer from pain and impaired hearing. "I still cannot hear properly from that ear. It continues to hurt," she said while returning home from the hospital after a follow-up dressing on Thursday.
A doctor at a Delhi government hospital, who reviewed the MLC, confirmed that it records the injury as a “suspected gunshot injury.” However, the doctor cautioned that the document itself does not identify the specific projectile responsible and does not establish whether the injury was caused by a pellet gun or a rubber bullet.
“At the time of the presentation, the doctor must have suspected gunshot injury,” another doctor from a different Delhi government hospital told Outlook India.
Outlook reached out to Neetu Kapur, a senior doctor at the surgery department of RML, who is also mentioned in the MLC, and Deborah Sharma, professor and head of the surgery department at RML. Both refused to comment on the matter when asked for confirmation.