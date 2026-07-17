New PCB Fee Policy Hits Pakistan Representation In MLC, Leaving Haris Rauf The Lone Player

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PTI
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PCB has decided to charge a fee of USD 25,000 per player for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the league. Its impact was recently seen in the MLC, where speedster Haris Rauf was the lone Pakistani representative in the league

New PCB Fee Policy Hits Pakistan players
Haris Rauf is the only Pakistani player signed by the San Francisco Unicorns in USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) this year | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary of this article

  • Haris Rauf was the only Pakistani players which was picked up in the recent season of the Major Cricket League

  • PCB has decided to levy a fee of USD 25,000 for issuing NOCs for every Pakistani player participating in league cricket

  • Most MLC franchises have decided against picking up Pakistani players as it would lead to additional expenses for them

A recent policy decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to demand a USD 25,000 fee for players' No Objection Certificates (NOCs) left Haris Rauf -- signed by the San Francisco Unicorns -- as the country's sole representative in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) this year.

In the past, greater number of Pakistani players had been signed up by MLC franchises.

A MLC franchise source has revealed how the PCB has implemented a new policy of taking a USD 25,000 fee from MLC franchises for granting NOC to their players for the league.

While the PCB has neither confirmed nor denied the new policy, chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly told a franchise that charging the fee is the board's right and a source of revenue.

The team source said that because of the new policy, franchises were reluctant to sign on Pakistani players in the MLC as it meant increasing their budget.

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Pakistani players have to routinely seek NOCs from their board to go and take part in foreign leagues and most recently, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, was given an NOC to appear in the Lanka Premier League after being dropped for the Test tours to the West Indies and England.

Though the PCB says its policy allows a contracted player to appear in two leagues a year, clarity is still missing regarding T20 leagues.

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