R Ashwin Joins San Francisco Unicorns In MLC 2026, Set To Share Dressing Room With Haris Rauf

Summary of this article
R Ashwin joins San Francisco Unicorns for MLC 2026 while part of IPL Hindi commentary panel
Set to share dressing room with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in rare move
Becomes first Indian international to feature in Major League Cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin’s next move in franchise cricket has grabbed attention, with the veteran off-spinner set to feature in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026. Interestingly, even as he prepares for this new chapter, Ashwin is currently part of the Hindi commentary panel in IPL 2026, marking a rare dual role as both analyst and active franchise cricketer.
The former Indian spinner will join the San Francisco Unicorns, becoming one of the biggest Indian names to feature in the USA-based league.
R Ashwin joins San Francisco Unicorns for MLC 2026
Ashwin has officially signed with the San Francisco Unicorns for the Major League Cricket 2026, becoming the first Indian-capped player to feature in the league.
The tournament is set to begin in June, and his inclusion is seen as a major boost for the league’s visibility and credibility. The Unicorns, one of the six founding franchises, have been building a competitive squad and finished as runners-up in the 2024 season.
Ashwin himself acknowledged the significance of the move, stating that representing the league as the first Indian international comes with responsibility and excitement.
"The fact that there is so much interest from the kids and from a lot of people who have come and settled in America and showing so much interest towards the game, I just wanted to come and experience what it is going to look like when we turn up for the MLC," Ashwin told ESPN.
This also marks a major shift in his career, as it will be the first time he plays in a T20 league outside the IPL, opening doors for more Indian players to explore overseas franchise opportunities.
R Ashwin to share dressing room with PAK pacer Haris Rauf
One of the biggest talking points around this move is that Ashwin will share the dressing room with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf at the San Francisco Unicorns.
This is a rare and significant development, considering Indian and Pakistani players rarely feature together in franchise leagues due to long-standing cricketing and political restrictions. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Ashwin eventually pulls out of the league for this reason.