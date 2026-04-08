Golden State Warriors 110-105 Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: Curry Snaps Losing Streak Of The Dubs With Clutch Performance

The Golden State Warriors secured a hard-fought 110–105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on April 07, Tuesday at the Chase Center. This win was particularly meaningful for the Warriors as it snapped a disappointing four-game losing streak and provided a much-needed boost of confidence just before the post-season. Stephen Curry, who played in only his second game since returning from a long-term knee injury, contributed 17 points, including two spectacular four-point plays that energized the home crowd and kept the Warriors competitive during a back-and-forth contest. The game remained neck-and-neck until the final minutes when the score was tied at 104. In the closing moments, Curry hit a critical three-pointer and assisted Brandin Podziemski for a layup that effectively sealed the result.

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NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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NBA Basketball Game: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) moves the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) moves the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) moves the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and Golden State Warriors forward Charles Bassey (28) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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NBA 2025-26: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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NBA 2025-26: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry (31) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
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Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors' De'Anthony Melton (8) drives the basket against Doug McDermott (7) of the Sacramento Kings in the second half of a basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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