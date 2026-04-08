Golden State Warriors 110-105 Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: Curry Snaps Losing Streak Of The Dubs With Clutch Performance

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

1/9 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





2/9 Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) moves the ball while defended by Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





3/9 Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) moves the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





4/9 Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) moves the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





5/9 Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and Golden State Warriors forward Charles Bassey (28) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





6/9 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





7/9 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





8/9 Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry (31) shoots a 3-point basket over Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez





9/9 Golden State Warriors' De'Anthony Melton (8) drives the basket against Doug McDermott (7) of the Sacramento Kings in the second half of a basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP





