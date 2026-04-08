Golden State Warriors 110-105 Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: Curry Snaps Losing Streak Of The Dubs With Clutch Performance
The Golden State Warriors secured a hard-fought 110–105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on April 07, Tuesday at the Chase Center. This win was particularly meaningful for the Warriors as it snapped a disappointing four-game losing streak and provided a much-needed boost of confidence just before the post-season. Stephen Curry, who played in only his second game since returning from a long-term knee injury, contributed 17 points, including two spectacular four-point plays that energized the home crowd and kept the Warriors competitive during a back-and-forth contest. The game remained neck-and-neck until the final minutes when the score was tied at 104. In the closing moments, Curry hit a critical three-pointer and assisted Brandin Podziemski for a layup that effectively sealed the result.
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