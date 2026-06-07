Kimi Antonelli Masters Monaco To Claim Fifth Straight F1 Win

The Monaco Grand Prix is often described as Formula 1's most glamorous race. On Sunday, it became its most chaotic.
Engine failures, crashes, penalties, safety cars, a red flag, track damage and a dramatic restart combined to produce one of the wildest races Monte Carlo has witnessed in years. When the dust finally settled, it was Kimi Antonelli standing tallest once again, claiming a fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory and tightening his grip on the Formula 1 World Championship.
History suggests that is a frightening sign for the rest of the grid. Every driver who has managed to win five races in a row has gone on to become world champion, and the 19-year-old Italian is increasingly looking unstoppable.
Verstappen's Race Ends Before It Begins
The first major shock arrived moments after lights out.
Max Verstappen, who had qualified alongside Antonelli on the front row and appeared ready to challenge for victory, suffered a power-unit failure almost immediately. The Red Bull star lost power during the opening phase of the race, limped around the circuit and was forced to retire after just one lap. What should have been a title-defining afternoon turned into a nightmare before it had even begun.
With Verstappen out, Antonelli suddenly found himself with clear air at the front and never looked back.
Antonelli Delivers A Champion's Drive
Pole position had already demonstrated Antonelli's growing stature, but Sunday's performance elevated him to another level.
The Mercedes youngster controlled proceedings from the front, steadily building a gap over Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. At one stage, Antonelli's lead stretched beyond 30 seconds, an almost unheard-of margin around Monaco's tight streets. Fans on social media described it as a "statement drive" and compared the performance to some of the circuit's most dominant displays.
Even when he reported minor engine concerns midway through the race, Antonelli remained composed and continued to set competitive lap times. His maturity under pressure has become one of the defining traits of his title challenge.
Leclerc's Homecoming Ends In Heartbreak
If Verstappen's retirement was shocking, Charles Leclerc's crash was heartbreaking.
The hometown favorite appeared set for a podium finish and perhaps even a late charge following a safety-car intervention. Instead, disaster struck at the final corner.
Just laps after Lance Stroll crashed at the same spot, Leclerc lost control and slammed into the barriers. The impact damaged the circuit surface and forced race officials to red-flag the event. For Leclerc, it was another cruel chapter in his complicated relationship with his home Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver had spent much of the weekend looking capable of fighting for victory, only to see his race end with a damaged car and shattered hopes.
Penalties, Pit-Lane Chaos And The Hadjar Story
The Monaco Grand Prix quickly descended into penalty chaos.
Multiple drivers were investigated and penalized for pit-lane speeding offences, creating confusion throughout the field. At one stage, penalties were being handed out so frequently that fans joked everyone was under investigation.
The chaos proved beneficial for Isack Hadjar.
The Red Bull driver spent much of the race battling reliability concerns of his own, repeatedly reporting engine issues and fears that something might fail. Yet he somehow survived the carnage around him and inherited a podium finish after penalties reshuffled the order. Hadjar crossed the line in third, securing one of the biggest results of his Formula 1 career.
Carlos Sainz's Agony
Carlos Sainz looked capable of challenging for a strong finish, but Monaco had other plans.
A mixture of incidents, race interruptions and penalties ruined his afternoon. As the race restarted after the red flag, Sainz became entangled in multiple incidents and eventually failed to finish, leaving Williams with only Alexander Albon scoring points.
In a race where survival was half the battle, Sainz was one of several experienced drivers who ultimately fell victim to the chaos.
Monaco Crowns A New King
The final restart provided one last test for Antonelli.
Lewis Hamilton launched an aggressive challenge, but the Mercedes driver remained calm and controlled. When the chequered flag finally waved, Antonelli had become the youngest Monaco Grand Prix winner in Formula 1 history and extended his championship lead even further.
Five wins in a row.
A record-equalling streak.
A commanding championship lead.
And perhaps the clearest sign yet that Formula 1 may be witnessing the emergence of its next dominant champion.
Monaco has a habit of producing unforgettable stories. This year, it delivered one that could define the entire 2026 season.