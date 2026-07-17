FIFA World Cup 2026 Winners To Receive Historic First Championship Rings - Check Details

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

FIFA introduces the custom championship rings for the winners of FIFA World Cup 2026 and only 2,026 such pieces will be produced as a landmark addition to football's biggest tournament

FIFA World Cup 2026 Championship Ring
FIFA unveils the championship ring which the winners will receive in World Cup 2026. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • This the first time that FIFA is introducing the championship rings in the history of world cup.

  • A total of 2,026 rings will be produced by FIFA out of which 30 will be reserved for the recipients of the winning team.

  • Inspired by NFL, NBA and MLB, this marks the start of a new tradition in FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 winners will not only receive the historic trophy and gold medals but will also get customized championship rings unveiled by FIFA ahead of the finals.

Spain and Argentina will face each other in the finals on July 20, at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Start Of A New Tradition In Football

Championship rings have long been associated with major American sports in the NBA, NFL and MLB.

It is the first time that this is being introduced in the world of football by FIFA ahead of the finals marking the start of a new tradition to honour the World champions.

The front side of the ring will be customized with the FIFA World Cup trophy and the opposite side will have the identity of the winning nation making it unique for the World champions.

2,026 Rings For The 2026 FIFA World cup

FIFA announced that it will produce only 2,026 such rings to tribute the tournament.

  • 30 rings will be reserved for the winning team.

  • The left over 1,996 rings will globally be released as FIFA licensed product and fans can own a collectible piece of football history.

Every ring will come with a certificate of authenticity with individual numbering.

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Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso holds a banner with the words "The Malvinas are Argentine", referring to the Falkland Islands, while teammate Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi gestures to him, at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi celebrating with the Argentina team after winning FIFA World Cup 2022 defeating France in the shootouts. - AP
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the World Cup semifinal - AP/Mike Stewart
Referee Francois Letexier, of France, shows a red card to a staff member of the Egyptian team after Argentina scored their third goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. - (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Temporary Rings For Head Coach And Captain

The head coach and the captain of the winning team will immediately receive temporary rings during their winning celebrations.

The other rings will later be crafted and fitted for each recipient of the team before being officially presented ensuring each player receives one to commemorate their biggest achievement with the nation in world football.

A Historic First For FIFA

The introduction of championship rings add another layer of prestige in world football which have long been a tradition in other sports in North America.

The champions will not only get the opportunity to lift the historic FIFA World Cup for their nation but will also become the first recipients to wear FIFA's championship rings.

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