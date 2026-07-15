ARG Vs ENG, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why 'Kick Argentina Out' Has Gained Traction Amongst Rival Fans?

ARG take on ENG in the second semi-final at the FIFA World Cup 2026
Rival fans alleged that the defending champs have received preferential treatment
'Kick Argentina Out' petition has garnered more signatures online
Seems like controversies do not seem to die down at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Argentina have become the latest victim of an online campaign wherein millions of petitioners are demanding the removal of the defending champions from the tournament. The petition has garnered over 10 million signatures and counting.
What Does The Petition Say?
The petition available on argentinaout.com claims that FIFA and the match officials have shown favoritism towards La Albiceleste during the tournament.
The organisers behind the petition claim tha refereeing decisions have favoured Lionel Messi-led Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
“It is obvious that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and Argentina,” the petition read. “Why should the rest of the world compete when the winner has already been decided? Kick Argentina out of the World Cup and give everyone else a fair chance.”
The accusations intensified following Argentina's initial match against Algeria, during which critics contended that Messi evaded disciplinary measures for a tackle that they argue would have led to a red card for a different player.
The debate further intensified following Argentina's Round of 32 triumph against Egypt. Although they were down 2-0, Argentina managed to net three goals in the last 13 minutes, achieving a remarkable comeback after Messi had failed to convert a penalty in the first half.
Scaloni Rejects Favouritism Claims
Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, came to the defense of his team following accusations of having received preferential treatment.
“There are people who don’t like to see Argentina win. These comments only inspire my team to play better football,” Scaloni said ahead of Switzerland fixture.
“In 1986, they also said Argentina was getting unfair advantages. This is nothing new for us,” he said, referring to Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Mexico.
“With VAR and all the technology we have today, it’s extremely difficult to help anyone. There is no room for different interpretations.”
There were allegations that the FIFA organizers influenced matches involving Argentina, solely to ensure that Lionel Messi participated in the prestigious tournament.
Speaking of tonight's second semi-final, the winner of Argentina-England semi-final will compete against Spain in the World Cup final, following the European champions' 2-0 victory over France, which secured their spot in the final.