Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Eyes History As ARG Face AUT At Dallas Stadium

Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans' Excitement Building Up
Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi One Assist Away From Record
Messi is currently tied with Argentina legend, Diego Maradona with eight assists. One more assist will see Messi hold the record.
Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Telecast Details
India: Unite8 Sports Channels, ZEE5,
UK: BBC & ITV
USA: FOX Sports
Nigeria: DStv, GOtv
Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: AUT Captain Alaba Speaks Ahead Of Match
“It’s incredible that Messi started such a tournament with a hat-trick. Absolutely insane … Let’s hope he doesn’t [do it] again,” the 33-year-old said.
“We know what kind of opponent we’re up against, what kind of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they’re capable of as a team.”
Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs Out
Argentina: Martinez, Martinez, Romero, Medina, Molina, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Messi, Almada, Martinez
Austria: Schlager, Danso, Posch, Alaba, Schlager, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Schmid, Laimer, Wanner, Gregoritsch
Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H
Total games: 02
Argentina won: 01
Austria won: 00
Matches drawn: 01