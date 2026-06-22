Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Eyes History As ARG Face AUT At Dallas Stadium

Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: Catch play-by-play updates of the ARG vs AUT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match on Monday, 22 June at Los Angeles Stadium, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Updated on:
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Argentina vs Austria
Argentina vs Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: ARG take on AUT in Texas. AP
Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match: Lionel Messi is set to return to the field with the Argentina national team in the World Cup, just five days after their impressive 3-0 victory over Algeria, where the diminutive maestro netted a hat-trick. Argentina will take on Austria, led by David Alaba, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a win nearly securing their advancement to the Round of 32. Catch play-by-play updates of the ARG vs AUT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match on Monday, 22 June at Los Angeles Stadium, right here
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Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans' Excitement Building Up

An Argentina fan wears a mask of Argentina's Lionel Messi outside the stadium
An Argentina fan wears a mask of Argentina's Lionel Messi outside the stadium AP/Julio Cortez
Austria fans toast with drinks outside the stadium before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria
Austria fans toast with drinks outside the stadium before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria AP/Julio Cortez

Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi One Assist Away From Record

Messi is currently tied with Argentina legend, Diego Maradona with eight assists. One more assist will see Messi hold the record.

Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Telecast Details

  • India: Unite8 Sports Channels, ZEE5,

  • UK: BBC & ITV

  • USA: FOX Sports

  • Nigeria: DStv, GOtv

Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: AUT Captain Alaba Speaks Ahead Of Match

“It’s incredible that Messi started such a tournament with a hat-trick. Absolutely insane … Let’s hope he doesn’t [do it] again,” the 33-year-old said.

“We know what kind of opponent we’re up against, what kind of quality they have in their ranks, even besides Messi, but also what they’re capable of as a team.”

Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting XIs Out

Argentina: Martinez, Martinez, Romero, Medina, Molina, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Messi, Almada, Martinez

Austria: Schlager, Danso, Posch, Alaba, Schlager, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Schmid, Laimer, Wanner, Gregoritsch

Argentina Vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H

  • Total games: 02

  • Argentina won: 01

  • Austria won: 00

  • Matches drawn: 01

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