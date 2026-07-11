Muchova Vs Noskova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: All-Czech Ladies Singles Final To Get Underway Soon

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Published at:

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova: Catch the set-by-set updates from the Wimbledon 2026 ladies singles final between Karolina Muchova & Linda Noskova on Saturday, July 11, on Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic hits a return to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's ladies singles final at Wimbledon 2026 with Linda Noskova facing-off Karolina Muchova in all-Czech affair. For the third occasion in the past four years, the Venus Rosewater Dish will be lifted by Czech hands, and at 21, Noskova, who is competing in her inaugural grand slam final, becomes the youngest woman to participate in the Championship match here since 2014. Catch the set-by-set updates from the Wimbledon 2026 ladies singles final between Karolina Muchova & Linda Noskova on Saturday, July 11, on Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
LIVE UPDATES

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Noskova To Serve

Linda Noskova serves first in the 2026 Wimbledon ladies singles final.

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Kate, Princess of Wales At The Royal Box 

Kate, Princess of Wales waves from the Royal Box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026.
Kate, Princess of Wales waves from the Royal Box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. Dave Shopland/Invision/AP

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Both Players Enter Court

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova enter the Centre Court and the action will begin in some time. Both players are welcomed with a cheer as they walk out into the sunshine on Centre Court.

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Noskova's Feat

At 21 years and 237 days old, Linda Noskova has become the youngest woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Genie Bouchard, who was 20 years old when she accomplished this feat. Bouchard lost to Noskova's idol, Petra Kvitova, in the final of 2014.

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Time & Streaming Details

The final begins at 4:00 PM BST approx, which is 11:00 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Fans in India can watch the final on the Star Sports Network on television, whereas JioHotstar possesses the exclusive rights for streaming.

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Players' March Towards Final

Linda Noskova

  • 1st round: Defeated Ella Seidel  6-4, 6-3

  • 2nd round: Defeated Camila Osorio  6-3, 4-6, 6-2

  • 3rd round: Defeated (17) Sorana Cirstea  6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9)

  • 4th round: Defeated (26) Madison Keys  6-4, 7-6 (2)

  • Quarterfinals: Defeated (25) Elise Mertens  6-3, 7-5

  • Semifinals: Defeated (12) Marta Kostyuk  6-4, 6-4

Karolina Muchova

  • 1st round: Defeated Anastasia Zakhravova 6-3, 6-2

  • 2nd round: Defeated Zhang Shaui 6-3, 6-2

  • 3rd round: Defeated (Q) Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-2, 7-6 (1)

  • 4th round: Defeated Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

  • Quarterfinals: Defeated (14) Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-4

  • Semifinals: Defeated (7) Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10)

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: H2H

Karolína Muchová leads the head-to-head series 1-0 against Linda Nosková. Their only previous match was a hardcourt battle at the US Open, where Muchová won in three sets.

The two Czech stars are facing each other in the Wimbledon Women's Final. Their stats compare as follows:

  • Head-to-Head: Muchová leads 1-0.

  • Last Match: Muchová won 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories