Muchova Vs Noskova LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: All-Czech Ladies Singles Final To Get Underway Soon

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Noskova To Serve
Linda Noskova serves first in the 2026 Wimbledon ladies singles final.
Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Kate, Princess of Wales At The Royal Box
Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Both Players Enter Court
Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova enter the Centre Court and the action will begin in some time. Both players are welcomed with a cheer as they walk out into the sunshine on Centre Court.
Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Noskova's Feat
At 21 years and 237 days old, Linda Noskova has become the youngest woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Genie Bouchard, who was 20 years old when she accomplished this feat. Bouchard lost to Noskova's idol, Petra Kvitova, in the final of 2014.
Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Time & Streaming Details
The final begins at 4:00 PM BST approx, which is 11:00 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Fans in India can watch the final on the Star Sports Network on television, whereas JioHotstar possesses the exclusive rights for streaming.
Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: Players' March Towards Final
Linda Noskova
1st round: Defeated Ella Seidel 6-4, 6-3
2nd round: Defeated Camila Osorio 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3rd round: Defeated (17) Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9)
4th round: Defeated (26) Madison Keys 6-4, 7-6 (2)
Quarterfinals: Defeated (25) Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5
Semifinals: Defeated (12) Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4
Karolina Muchova
1st round: Defeated Anastasia Zakhravova 6-3, 6-2
2nd round: Defeated Zhang Shaui 6-3, 6-2
3rd round: Defeated (Q) Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-2, 7-6 (1)
4th round: Defeated Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 5-7, 6-3
Quarterfinals: Defeated (14) Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 6-4
Semifinals: Defeated (7) Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10)
Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final: H2H
Karolína Muchová leads the head-to-head series 1-0 against Linda Nosková. Their only previous match was a hardcourt battle at the US Open, where Muchová won in three sets.
The two Czech stars are facing each other in the Wimbledon Women's Final. Their stats compare as follows:
Head-to-Head: Muchová leads 1-0.
Last Match: Muchová won 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.