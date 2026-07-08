Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: American Eyes SF Spot Against In-form German

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Published at:

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the score and play-by-play updates as American Fritz takes on German and current French Open champion, Alexander Zverev in the first quarter-final of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Wednesday, July 8

2024 Wimbledon Tennis Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev photo_4
Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Wimbledon 2026: French Open champion Alexander Zverev will compete for a place in the semi-finals, facing No. 6 seed Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Just six weeks after securing his first Grand Slam title at the French Open, Zverev is vying for a spot in the Wimbledon finals, having made a strong start in the tournament. Fritz can claim a victory over Zverev from 2026, having defeated him earlier this summer in the semifinals at the Terra Wortmann Open in June. Although he lost to fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the final of that event, Fritz has begun his Wimbledon campaign impressively, having conceded only one set in his initial four matches. Follow the score and play-by-play updates as American Fritz takes on German and current French Open champion, Alexander Zverev in the first quarter-final of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Wednesday, July 8
LIVE UPDATES

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Fritz 1-1 Zverev

Alexander Zverev won the first two points on his serve but then Taylor Fritz responds well. This will be a tight contest between the two opponents on Court 1.

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Starts

The action has begun on Court One, and Taylor Fritz secures the first point on his second serve as Alexander Zverev sends his return into the net.

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match To Begin Soon

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev have just stepped onto Court One, so it won't be long before the match begins.

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match To Be Played On Court 1

Ladies singles matches have concluded that means the gentleman's singles quarter-final ties will start. Zverev up against Firtz. Zverev faces an opponent who has defeated the German seven consecutive times. This trend must be reversed if he wishes to maintain his aspirations of securing his second major title this year.

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming & Telecast Details

  • India: JioHotstar (Live Stream) / Star Sports Network (TV Channel)

  • United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer (Live Stream) / BBC One, BBC Two (TV Channel)

  • United States: ESPN Plus (Live Stream) / ESPN, ESPN2 (TV Channel)

  • Australia: 9Now, Stan Sport (Live Stream) / Channel 9 (TV Channel)

  • Canada: TSN Plus (Live Stream) / TSN (TV Channel)

  • Italy: NOW TV (Live Stream) / Sky Italia (TV Channel)

  • Germany: Prime Video (Live Stream / TV Channel)

  • France & MENA Region: TOD (Live Stream) / beIN SPORTS (TV Channel)

  • New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW (Live Stream) / Sky Sport (TV Channel)

  • South Africa: SuperSport App (Live Stream) / SuperSport Tennis (TV Channel)

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H

Taylor Fritz holds a 9-4 advantage in their head-to-head encounters against Alexander Zverev. The American has triumphed in the last seven matches against the German player, with their latest clash occurring at the Halle Open semifinals, where Fritz emerged victorious with a score of 6-7, 6-4, 7-5. Additionally, Fritz secured a win over Zverev with a score of 3-1 during the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories