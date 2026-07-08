Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: American Eyes SF Spot Against In-form German

Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the score and play-by-play updates as American Fritz takes on German and current French Open champion, Alexander Zverev in the first quarter-final of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Wednesday, July 8

Wimbledon 2026: French Open champion Alexander Zverev will compete for a place in the semi-finals, facing No. 6 seed Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Just six weeks after securing his first Grand Slam title at the French Open, Zverev is vying for a spot in the Wimbledon finals, having made a strong start in the tournament. Fritz can claim a victory over Zverev from 2026, having defeated him earlier this summer in the semifinals at the Terra Wortmann Open in June. Although he lost to fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the final of that event, Fritz has begun his Wimbledon campaign impressively, having conceded only one set in his initial four matches. Follow the score and play-by-play updates as American Fritz takes on German and current French Open champion, Alexander Zverev in the first quarter-final of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Wednesday, July 8

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jul 2026, 08:10:37 pm IST Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Fritz 1-1 Zverev Alexander Zverev won the first two points on his serve but then Taylor Fritz responds well. This will be a tight contest between the two opponents on Court 1.

8 Jul 2026, 08:05:41 pm IST Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Starts The action has begun on Court One, and Taylor Fritz secures the first point on his second serve as Alexander Zverev sends his return into the net.

8 Jul 2026, 07:57:13 pm IST Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match To Begin Soon Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev have just stepped onto Court One, so it won't be long before the match begins.

8 Jul 2026, 07:30:59 pm IST Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match To Be Played On Court 1 Ladies singles matches have concluded that means the gentleman's singles quarter-final ties will start. Zverev up against Firtz. Zverev faces an opponent who has defeated the German seven consecutive times. This trend must be reversed if he wishes to maintain his aspirations of securing his second major title this year.

8 Jul 2026, 07:02:06 pm IST Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming & Telecast Details India: JioHotstar (Live Stream) / Star Sports Network (TV Channel)

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