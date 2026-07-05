Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Exciting Clash Between Swiss & American Awaits On Court 1

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the third round women's singles match against Claire Liu of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Brian Inganga/AP Photo
Welcome to the our coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Round of 16 clash between America's Coco Gauff and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the All-England Tennis and Croquet club. Wimbledon 2026 round of 16 presents a marquee showdown between them on No. 1 Court. Seeking her first quarter-final appearance at the All-England Club, the seventh-seeded Gauff enters with a commanding 5-2 head-to-head advantage. However, this contest marks their first-ever grass-court meeting, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the rivalry. Both players have shown resilience to reach this stage, with each surviving tough three-set battles in their previous rounds. Bencic, currently ranked 11th, has displayed clinical form on the turf, boasting a flawless record on the surface this season and relying on her tactical finesse to dictate points. Conversely, Gauff’s superior serving and baseline power make her a formidable threat on grass. While market sentiment favors the American, Bencic’s recent efficiency in high-pressure moments suggests this will be a tightly contested, high-stakes battle for a spot in the final eight. Follow Bencic vs Gauff live updates with us.
LIVE UPDATES
Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match To Wait
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has bagged the fourth set and that means his third round tie against Felix Auger-Aliassime goes to the fifth set. So that means, Bencic vs Gauff will start delayed.
Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we're back with another live blog! It's Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff, so stay tuned for all the live updates.