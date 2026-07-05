Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Exciting Clash Between Swiss & American Awaits On Court 1

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the third round women's singles match against Claire Liu of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the third round women's singles match against Claire Liu of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Brian Inganga/AP Photo

Welcome to the our coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 Ladies' Singles Round of 16 clash between America's Coco Gauff and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the All-England Tennis and Croquet club. Wimbledon 2026 round of 16 presents a marquee showdown between them on No. 1 Court. Seeking her first quarter-final appearance at the All-England Club, the seventh-seeded Gauff enters with a commanding 5-2 head-to-head advantage. However, this contest marks their first-ever grass-court meeting, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the rivalry. Both players have shown resilience to reach this stage, with each surviving tough three-set battles in their previous rounds. Bencic, currently ranked 11th, has displayed clinical form on the turf, boasting a flawless record on the surface this season and relying on her tactical finesse to dictate points. Conversely, Gauff’s superior serving and baseline power make her a formidable threat on grass. While market sentiment favors the American, Bencic’s recent efficiency in high-pressure moments suggests this will be a tightly contested, high-stakes battle for a spot in the final eight. Follow Bencic vs Gauff live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 12:20:35 am IST Belinda Bencic Vs Coco Gauff Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match To Wait Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has bagged the fourth set and that means his third round tie against Felix Auger-Aliassime goes to the fifth set. So that means, Bencic vs Gauff will start delayed.