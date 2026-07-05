France Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Les Bleus Face La Albirroja In Round of 16 Showdown

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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France Vs Paraguay LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise to be in action for Les Blues as France clash with Paraguay in Round of 16 match. Check real-time updates of the FRA vs PAR match at the Philadelphia Stadium

France Vs Paraguay Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16
France's Kylian Mbappe applauds the fans at the end of the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford. Yuki Iwamura/AP photo
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where France's "Les Bleus" are set for a high-stakes Round of 16 encounter against Paraguay's "La Albirroja" at the Houston Stadium. With both nations vying for a coveted quarter-final spot, the atmosphere in Texas is electric as they face off for the right to continue their tournament journey. France arrive as favorites, boasting a star-studded squad led by Didier Deschamps, but they must remain wary of a disciplined Paraguay side under Gustavo Alfaro's tactical stewardship. This high-pressure fixture promises a fascinating clash of styles, pitting the explosive attacking fluidity of French stars like Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise against the gritty, well-organized defensive block characteristic of the Paraguayan team backed by the goalkeeper Orlando Gill who shined in the victory against Germany. With a place in the next round at stake, every duel in the midfield and every clinical finish will prove decisive in determining who keeps their trophy dreams alive. Follow FRA vs PAR match live updates here.
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France Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as France and Paraguay face-off in the Round of 16 match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Philadelphia Stadium.

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