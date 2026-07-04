Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Opener At Houston Stadium

Fans of Morocco wait for the beginning of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston David J. Phillip/AP Photo

1/7 A Morocco fan holds up a Morocco flag scarf before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco AP Photo/Karen Warren





2/7 A man holds a flag ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo





3/7 Canadian fans ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo





4/7 A fan wearing a U.S. flag and holding a placard reading "Happy Birthday" in celebration of America's 250th birthday waits before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco AP Photo/Karen Warren





5/7 A fan holds a flag of Morocco prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Eric Gay/AP Photo





6/7 Canada's players exercise ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo





7/7 A Canadian supporter kisses a replica of the World Cup trophy, ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo





