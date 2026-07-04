Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Opener At Houston Stadium

Canada vs Morocco Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the high of their historic maiden knockout-stage victory, Canada's Reds must prepare for a formidable tactical test against Morocco's battle-hardened Atlas Lions at Houston Stadium, Houston, to snatch the first ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. With the expectations of a co-hosting nation on their shoulders, Jonathan David & Co. need a clinical performance to dismantle the disciplined defensive structure of Mohamed Ouahbi's side. However, Jesse Marsch's resilient Canadians, buoyed by the return of Alphonso Davies, face a monumental challenge. There, a powerhouse Morocco side led by the dynamic Ismael Saibari will hunt for goals to continue their quest for glory after their dramatic shootout success against the Netherlands. It's a high-stakes continental collision. See the best photos from the CAN vs MAR football match here:

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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Fans of Morocco wait for the beginning of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston David J. Phillip/AP Photo
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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A Morocco fan holds up a Morocco flag scarf before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco AP Photo/Karen Warren
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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A man holds a flag ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo
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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Canadian fans ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo
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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A fan wearing a U.S. flag and holding a placard reading "Happy Birthday" in celebration of America's 250th birthday waits before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco AP Photo/Karen Warren
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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A fan holds a flag of Morocco prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Eric Gay/AP Photo
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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Canada's players exercise ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo
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Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
A Canadian supporter kisses a replica of the World Cup trophy, ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Canada and Morocco in Houston Ashley Landis/AP Photo
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