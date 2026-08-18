IND Vs SL 1st Test 2026: Devdutt Padikkal Creates New Record, Enters Elite Company With Stellar 211-Run Outing At Galle

Devdutt Padikkal became only the third Indian to amass 200-plus runs at number three in an away Test
He joined an elite club previously exclusive to Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Manjrekar
Kumar Sangakkara holds the world record for the most runs in an away Test at number three
Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal cemented his class during India’s first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, delivering a masterclass at number three.
The 26-year-old Karnataka batter spearheaded the Indian batting line-up with a brilliant 167 off 230 balls in the first innings, before following it up with a gritty 44-run knock off 75 balls on Day 4.
Though he narrowly missed out on a well-earned second consecutive half-century, his combined tally of 211 runs in the match etched his name alongside legendary company. Padikkal became only the third Indian cricketer in history—joining Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Manjrekar—to score over 200 runs as a number three batter in an away Test match.
Reaching Rare Milestones Abroad
The elite club was previously exclusive to Manjrekar and Dravid. Sanjay Manjrekar was the first Indian to achieve the feat, scoring 218 runs in a single innings against Pakistan at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in December 1989.
Rahul Dravid, the stalwart of Indian Test batting, achieved the 200-plus run mark in an away Test five times across his illustrious 93-match overseas career.
Dravid holds the Indian record for the most runs by a number three in an away Test, courtesy of his legendary 305-run match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in December 2003 (233 and 72*).
Global Benchmark
While Padikkal’s stellar performance places him in a prestigious bracket of Indian cricket history, the overall world record for the most runs in an away Test as a number three batter belongs to former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.
The legendary left-hander amassed a staggering 424 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram in February 2014, featuring a mammoth triple century (319) in the first innings followed by 105 in the second.