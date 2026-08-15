IND Vs SL, 1st Test 2026: Classic Devdutt Padikkal Brings Up Maiden Test Century At Galle

Devdutt Padikkal smashed a brilliant century against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test at Galle
It is his maiden Test century while playing for Team India
The milestone century showcased his maturity and cemented his red-ball credentials on a landmark day for Indian Test cricket.
The historic Galle International Stadium has often been a crucible for visiting batsmen, a venue where spinning tracks and coastal breeze can quickly turn an innings into a trial by fire.
Yet, for Devdutt Padikkal, stepping onto the turf for the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test felt less like an audition and more like a coronation as he ended the day with his maiden Test century.
Carrying the rich vein of form that saw him craft a magnificent, unbeaten 142 off 210 balls during the team's pre-season warm-up match at the NCC Grounds, the stylish left-hander put on a batting exhibition that firmly underlined his readiness for the highest level.
Walking to the crease early in the morning session following the unfortunate run-out of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Padikkal absorbed the initial pressure with remarkable poise.
Operating at number three—a vital slot he has aggressively made his own—Padikkal combined classical elegance with shrewd tactical adaptation. After facing 134 deliveries under intense pressure, he brought up his first century in the Test arena with a stylish boundary.
Where others might have looked tentative against Sri Lanka's probing spin attack, the Karnataka batter used his reach and decisive footwork to nullify the turn, striking 9 fours and 1 massive six on way to his century. He rotated the strike with immaculate precision, maintaining a stellar strike rate of 74.81 while defanging frontline threats like Prabath Jayasuriya with sublime sweeps and authoritative drives down the ground.
Reaching his milestone century with characteristic calmness, Padikkal played the anchor and the aggressor in equal measure, dictating terms on a landmark day that marked India's 600th Test match. His ability to effortlessly transition gears—shifting from watchful defense against the new ball to calculated boundary-hitting as the pitch aged—showcased a maturity well beyond his years.
Whether sweeping from the rough or punching off the back foot through cover, Padikkal’s masterclass in Galle once again proved that his technique is tailor-made for the subcontinental grind. As he continues to stamp his authority on the international arena, this monumental knock stands as a definitive statement of intent from India's brightest modern red-ball prospect.
Devdutt Padikkal - Stats
Indian left-handed batters with Test hundreds batting at three:
4 - Vinod Kambli
3 - Sourav Ganguly
1 - Salim Durani, Bapu Nadkarni, Ajit Wadekar, Eknath Solkar, Surinder Amarnath, Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal has etched his name in the record books as only the second left-handed batter to score a Test century for India from the number three position in the 21st century, following in the footsteps of Sourav Ganguly, who hit 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi back in 2002.
Shubman Gill was the last Indian to notch a Test hundred at number three, doing so against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024. Across the 19 Tests leading up to the current match, India deployed seven different batters in the crucial one-down spot, who collectively averaged 27.28 with just five fifty-plus scores across 35 innings.