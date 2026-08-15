IND Vs SL, 1st Test 2026: Classic Devdutt Padikkal Brings Up Maiden Test Century At Galle

Where others might have looked tentative against Sri Lanka's probing spin attack, the Karnataka batter used his reach and decisive footwork to nullify the turn, striking 9 fours and 1 massive six on way to his century. He rotated the strike with immaculate precision, maintaining a stellar strike rate of 74.81 while defanging frontline threats like Prabath Jayasuriya with sublime sweeps and authoritative drives down the ground.