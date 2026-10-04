Lionel Messi's Last Argentina Game Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Lionel Messi's Last International Match For Argentina vs Benin live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the match between Argentina and Benin in India.

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Argentina footballer Lionel Messi Retires
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File

  • Lionel Messi will play his last match for Argentina vs Benin

  • Messi announced his international retirement in August, after Argentina lost the World Cup Final against Spain in July and the passing of his father in August

  • Argentine Football Association (AFA) organised a farewell match for Messi

Lionel Messi, the star Argentinian footballer, is all set to play his last international match against Benin on Wednesday, October 7 (as per Indian time).

Former Argentinian captain Messi announced his retirement on August 31 through an Instagram post. His decision came after losing the 2026 World Cup final against Spain in July and the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, in August.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) wasted no time in organising a farewell match befitting his legendary career following his international retirement announcement.

All the preparations are in place and the date is set for his final bow, so here’s all you need to know as Lionel Messi prepares to say goodbye to international football.

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What Time Will the Last Match of Lionel Messi between Argentina and Benin Start?

The last international match of Lionel Messi between Argentina and Benin will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 7.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast the Last Match Of Lionel Messi in India?

There is no official information about the telecast of the Argentina Vs Benin match in India as of now.

How Can Fans Watch the Last Match Of India Between Argentina Vs Benin Online in India?

Fans can stream the match live on ZEE5 in India.

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