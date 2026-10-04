Lionel Messi's Last Argentina Game Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 October 2026 8:19 pm

Lionel Messi's Last International Match For Argentina vs Benin live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the match between Argentina and Benin in India.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 October 2026 8:19 pm

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner, File

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