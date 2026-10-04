Lionel Messi's Last Argentina Game Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Lionel Messi will play his last match for Argentina vs Benin
Messi announced his international retirement in August, after Argentina lost the World Cup Final against Spain in July and the passing of his father in August
Argentine Football Association (AFA) organised a farewell match for Messi
Lionel Messi, the star Argentinian footballer, is all set to play his last international match against Benin on Wednesday, October 7 (as per Indian time).
Former Argentinian captain Messi announced his retirement on August 31 through an Instagram post. His decision came after losing the 2026 World Cup final against Spain in July and the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, in August.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) wasted no time in organising a farewell match befitting his legendary career following his international retirement announcement.
All the preparations are in place and the date is set for his final bow, so here’s all you need to know as Lionel Messi prepares to say goodbye to international football.
All You Need To Know About The Last Match Of Lionel Messi
When and Where Will The Last Match Of Lionel Messi Between Portugal And Norway Take Place?
The last international match of Lionel Messi between Portugal and Norway will be played at the Estadio Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
What Time Will the Last Match of Lionel Messi between Argentina and Benin Start?
The last international match of Lionel Messi between Argentina and Benin will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 7.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast the Last Match Of Lionel Messi in India?
There is no official information about the telecast of the Argentina Vs Benin match in India as of now.