Lionel Messi’s Last Tango: Argentina Great Bids Tearful Farewell With A Goal In Win Over Benin

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 October 2026 10:46 am

Lionel Messi marked his final game for Argentina with a goal and two assists as the world champions beat Benin 3-0 in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Messi, making his 208th and final appearance for Argentina, scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after setting up Nicolas Otamendi for the opener and Nico Paz for the third goal. The 39-year-old finished his international career as Argentina's record appearance holder and leading scorer with 126 goals, having won two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup. Messi's 21-year international career also saw him become a six-time World Cup participant, score 21 goals at the tournament and establish himself as one of football's greatest players, with a record eight Ballon d'Or awards.