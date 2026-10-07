Lionel Messi’s Last Tango: Argentina Great Bids Tearful Farewell With A Goal In Win Over Benin

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Lionel Messi marked his final game for Argentina with a goal and two assists as the world champions beat Benin 3-0 in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Messi, making his 208th and final appearance for Argentina, scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after setting up Nicolas Otamendi for the opener and Nico Paz for the third goal. The 39-year-old finished his international career as Argentina's record appearance holder and leading scorer with 126 goals, having won two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup. Messi's 21-year international career also saw him become a six-time World Cup participant, score 21 goals at the tournament and establish himself as one of football's greatest players, with a record eight Ballon d'Or awards.

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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal from the penalty spot during his final match for the national team, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after his final match for the national team, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Argentinas Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, is challenged by Benin's Imourane Hassane during Messi's final match for the national team, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Lionel Messi celebrates a goal
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his goal from the penalty spot during his final match for the national team, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Messi celebrates after scoring his goal
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring teams third goal from the penalty spot during his final match for the national team, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Lionel Messi celebrates goal
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot during an international friendly soccer match against Benin, marking his farewell appearance for the national team, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot
Argentina's Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot his side's third goal during an international friendly soccer match against Benin, marking his farewell appearance for the national team, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Argentinas Nico Paz
Argentina's Nico Paz celebrates scoring his side's second goal during Lionel Messi's final match, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Argentinas Nicolas Otamendi
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal with teammate Argentina's Lionel Messi during Messi's final match for the national team, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Benins line up
Benin's line up for a team photo before an international friendly soccer match against Argentina, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights Argentinas line up
Argentina's line up for a team photo before an international friendly soccer match against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly highlights
Fans hold masks depicting Lionel Messi before his final match for Argentina, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina vs Benin A giant t-shirt with Lionel Messis number 10
A giant t-shirt with Lionel Messi's number 10 is displayed before an international friendly soccer match against Benin, marking his farewell appearance for the national team, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly A drone display featuring Argentinas Lionel Messi
A drone display featuring Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen at the end of his final match for the national team, a soccer friendly against Benin, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Julian Bongiovanni
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Argentina vs Benin Street artist Claudio Pampillon finishes a chalk portrait of Lionel Messi
Street artist Claudio Pampillon finishes a chalk portrait of Lionel Messi on the pavement outside the stadium before Messi's final match with the national team, an international friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Argentina vs Benin international friendly statue of Argentinas Lionel Messi
A child looks at the statue of Argentina's Lionel Messi before an international friendly soccer match against Benin, marking his farewell appearance for the national team, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

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