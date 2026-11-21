Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results: Congress Wins 269 Of 419 Panchayat Samitis, BJP Bags 73
Congress has won 269 of the 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts in the Rajasthan panchayat elections, according to results declared on Friday. The BJP won 73, while others won 60. No party secured a clear majority in 17 Panchayat Samitis.
Counting for Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran and Karauli districts will take place on December 17.
India News LIVE: Ladakh Votes in Panchayat and Municipal Polls After 8-Year Gap
Ladakh is voting on Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm, across eight districts: Leh, Sham, Changthang, Drass, Nubra, Zanskar, Sankoo and Kargil. These are the first grassroots polls since Ladakh became a Union Territory in August 2019. The last such polls were held in 2018.
The polls coincide with a protest and hunger strike by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), under way since November 12. The body is demanding dialogue with the Centre and wants the December 4 LAHDC polls postponed to 2027 because of winter migration.
UP News LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Mother Savitri Devi’s Last Rites Held in Pauri Garhwal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a shoulder to the mortal remains of his 91-year-old mother, Savitri Devi, on Saturday as her last rites were performed in his ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.
Savitri Devi passed away on Friday morning at her native village following a prolonged illness and age-related ailments.
Cyclone Akvan Weakens Into ‘Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area’ Over Central Odisha: IMD
Cyclone Akvan has weakened further into a well-marked low-pressure area over central Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an early Saturday update. The depression of the severe cyclonic storm moved northwards from south coastal Odisha and weakened at 11:30 PM on Friday, 20 November.
The IMD expects it to keep moving nearly northwards over Odisha and to weaken into a low-pressure area within the next six hours. The weather agency has issued its last update on this system. Regular bulletins will continue from the National Weather Forecasting Centre and the respective Meteorological Centres.
Delhi AQI LIVE: AIIMS, Chandni Chowk Hit ‘Very Poor’; Readings Over 300 At Several Locations
Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday morning, with an overall AQI of 279 at 7 am, according to the CPCB. The citywide average stayed below 300, but several hotspots slipped into the ‘very poor’ zone: AIIMS (369), Chandni Chowk (365), Wazirpur (332) and Anand Vihar (327).
The haze comes days after the CAQM revoked GRAP Stage III restrictions. CM Rekha Gupta has directed civic agencies to step up mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling and dust-control checks at construction sites.