Yogi Adityanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district in 1972.
His father, Anand Singh Bisht, worked in the forest department, while his mother, Savitri Devi, was a homemaker.
His three brothers and three sisters have stayed away from politics, continuing their lives and professions in Uttarakhand.
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, died at the age of 91, bringing renewed attention to his family and ancestral roots in Uttarakhand.
She died at her home in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal district on November 20. Her younger son, Mahendra Mohan, confirmed the news. Reports said she had been experiencing breathing difficulties before her death.
While Yogi Adityanath has emerged as one of the country's most prominent political figures, his immediate family has largely stayed away from public life and electoral politics. Most of his siblings continue to live and work in Uttarakhand.
Where Was Yogi Adityanath Born?
Yogi Adityanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht on June 5, 1972, in Panchur village, located in the Yamkeshwar block of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. The region was part of undivided Uttar Pradesh at the time.
He grew up in a family of seven children, comprising four sons and three daughters. His father, Anand Singh Bisht, worked in the forest department and retired as a forest ranger, while his mother, Savitri Devi, was a homemaker.
After completing his education, he moved to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, where he became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the then head of the Gorakhnath Math. He subsequently entered monastic life and succeeded his guru as the head of the Gorakhnath Math.
Yogi Adityanath's Parents
His father, Anand Singh Bisht, died on April 20, 2020, at the age of 89 while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
His death occurred during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Yogi Adityanath, who was serving as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, announced that he would not attend his father's funeral, citing his responsibilities and the restrictions in place at the time.
He also urged family members to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the last rites. His youngest brother, Mahendra Mohan, performed the final rites in Uttarakhand on April 21, 2020.
Savitri Devi remained in Panchur village until her death. Her passing has once again drawn attention to the family he left behind when he moved to Gorakhpur and entered monastic life.
Yogi Adityanath's Brothers And Sisters
Yogi Adityanath has three brothers and three sisters. His siblings have largely maintained low public profiles, as NDTV reported.
Manvendra Mohan: His elder brother has been reported to work at a college in Uttarakhand.
Shailendra Mohan: His younger brother serves in the Indian Army and has been identified in media reports as a Subedar.
Mahendra Mohan: His youngest brother has been reported to work at a school in Uttarakhand. He confirmed their mother's death and performed their father's last rites in 2020.
Shashi Payal: His sister runs a small shop near the Mata Bhuvaneshwari Devi Temple in Pauri Garhwal, selling tea, snacks and religious offerings.
The names and professional details of his other two sisters have not been widely reported.