Following the death of his mother, Savitri Devi, at 91, a look at Yogi Adityanath's ancestral village in Uttarakhand, his parents, siblings and family life away from politics

Savitri Devi, mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at the age of 91. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeks blessings from his mother Savitri Devi during their meeting at his ancestral Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, in this file photo dated Tuesday, May 3, 2022. | Photo: @myogiadityanath/X via PTI