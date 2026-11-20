Fanie de Villiers calls Usman Khawaja cricket's "biggest traitor"
Pat Cummins denies the claims, while Cameron Bancroft backs Khawaja
Cricket Australia announces an independent forum but rules out a fresh probe
Former South African fast bowler Fanie de Villiers has launched a scathing attack on Usman Khawaja, branding the former Australia opener the “biggest traitor” he has witnessed in cricket.
De Villiers' remarks come after Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life, reignited the Sandpapergate controversy by alleging that the 2018 ball-tampering operation in Cape Town was known to the entire Australian team, including players and support staff.
Speaking on Perth-based Sport FM 91.3, de Villiers accused Khawaja of betraying his former teammates and damaging Australian cricket by bringing the episode back into public discussion.
He questioned the decision to revisit an incident for which the players involved had already faced disciplinary action.
“I want to go on the record saying Khawaja is probably the biggest traitor that I’ve ever seen in cricket, over my last 40, 50 years of watching the game," de Villiers said.
“He’s broken every single code of conduct that one can think of. He’s sold out his fellow players. This is not about right or wrong. The wrong has already been handled. It’s already been part of Australian cricket and it’s sad that it happened."
He further accused Khawaja of reopening divisions within the Australian dressing room and bringing the country's cricketing reputation under scrutiny once again.
“But this guy has brought everything to the fore again. He’s brought Australian cricket into disrepute all over again. Breaking down of friendships, the code of conduct that one has within the team. He’s done everything wrong one can think of," he added.
The latest controversy stems from Khawaja's account of the infamous Cape Town Test in March 2018, when Cameron Bancroft was caught on television using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during Australia's tour of South Africa.
The incident led to Cricket Australia imposing lengthy bans on Bancroft, David Warner and then captain Steve Smith.
In his autobiography, Khawaja challenged the perception that the incident was limited to the three players who were punished. He alleged that the entire Australian team, including members of the support staff, knew about the ball-tampering operation.
Khawaja also recalled conversations with Bancroft before the incident became public, claiming that he had argued for the team to collectively accept responsibility rather than allowing the blame to fall on a handful of individuals.
Pat Cummins Hits Back
Khawaja's allegations drew a strong response from Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins, who rejected suggestions that he or other members of the bowling attack knew sandpaper was being used.
Addressing the media on November 13, Cummins dismissed the claims as “complete and utter nonsense", insisting that his position on the matter had remained consistent over the past eight years.
“When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he’s 100 per cent wrong. I’ve said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening," Cummins said.
The Australian captain also disputed suggestions that he and other players were involved in planning the ball-tampering operation. He maintained that Khawaja's account had been careless in its treatment of the reputations of several former teammates.
Bancroft Backs Khawaja
The disagreement took another turn when Bancroft broke his silence on the scandal through an extensive column published in The West Australian. Supporting Khawaja's claims, the former Australia opener maintained that the entire team knew about the operation.
Bancroft also admitted that he had not been completely truthful during Cricket Australia's original investigation in 2018. He acknowledged withholding important details about when the use of sandpaper began, how long the practice continued and the involvement of other members of the team.
Explaining why he had decided to share his account now, Bancroft pointed towards Cummins' recent press conference.
“The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins’ press conference," he wrote.
Cricket Australia announced on November 18, 2026, that it would establish an independent, confidential forum for players and support staff involved in the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal to share their accounts amid the latest conflicting claims.
However, the board has ruled out reopening the investigation or imposing fresh sanctions.