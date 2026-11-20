Nitish Bharadwaj essayed Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.
The actor has been a sharp critic of Ramayana: Part 1 and slammed Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.
Nitish Bharadwaj earlier had given a positive review of the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer.
Nitish Bharadwaj played Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's cult classic TV series, Mahabharat. Now, with Nitesh Tiwari's release of Ramayana: Part 1, Nitish Bharadwaj has criticised Ranbir Kapoor for not depicting Lord Ram properly. Bhardwaj also argued that Yash did not do full justice while playing the role of Ravana. Bhardwaj has argued that Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana drifted away from the values associated with the real story in the epic Ramayana.
Nitish Bharadwaj is known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat in 1988. The actor has been a sharp critic of Ramayana: Part 1 and reported that the film has been backed by international funding. He called Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana movie an agenda film.
Nitish Bharadwaj slams Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
Bharadwaj, in an interview with NDTV, opened up about how Ranbir Kapoor portrayed Lord Ram in Ramayana: Part 1. He remarked, “Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face. That’s not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada.”
Explaining his objection, Bharadwaj also shared, "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaayi par vachan na jaayi" (The tradition of Raghukul dynasty has been a promise has to be kept even at the cost of one's life). Nitish wanted to emphasise the importance of Lord Ram's commitment to his word.
Bhardwaj also criticised the way Yash had essayed Ravan and mentioned how the actor failed to showcase the negative qualities of Ravan. Nitish mentioned that Yash in the Ramayana movie was shown to be "like a Marxist communist leader".
He had praised the movie and had said that the film could grab an Oscar for the Best International Feature Film. Nitish was optimistic as the film reportedly had ₹4,000 crore backing along with AR Rahman's music. However, when the actor watched the movie, he changed his mind.
Bharadwaj also questioned the financial backing of the film and claimed that the funds for the project were from Luxembourg, the UAE and Singapore. He suggested that the government needed to examine the money trail.