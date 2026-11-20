Nitish Bharadwaj played Lord Krishna in B.R. Chopra's cult classic TV series, Mahabharat. Now, with Nitesh Tiwari's release of Ramayana: Part 1, Nitish Bharadwaj has criticised Ranbir Kapoor for not depicting Lord Ram properly. Bhardwaj also argued that Yash did not do full justice while playing the role of Ravana. Bhardwaj has argued that Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana drifted away from the values associated with the real story in the epic Ramayana.