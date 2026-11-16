Twinkle Khanna Compares Ramayana's Ravana To Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Bill Gates: 'Original Tech Bro...'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Twinkle Khanna has compared Ravana’s wealth, power and technological ambitions with those of modern tech billionaires, including Jensen Huang, Bill Gates and Elon Musk

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Twinkle Khanna On Ramayanas Ravana
Twinkle Khanna Calls Ravana the ‘Original Tech Bro’ Photo: Instagram/ IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Twinkle Khanna calls Ravana the original tech bro in her column.

  • Her comparison includes Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

  • Ranbir Kapoor previously linked Ravana’s Pushpak Viman to flying cars.

Actor and author Twinkle Khanna has offered an unconventional take on the ongoing conversation around Ramayana, comparing the mythological king Ravana to some of the world's most powerful technology billionaires. In her latest column for The Times of India, she called Ravana the 'original tech bro', drawing parallels with Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

Twinkle Khanna compares Ravana to tech billionaires

Khanna's observation followed Ranbir Kapoor's earlier remark about the Pushpak Viman, the mythical flying vehicle associated with Ravana. Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, had said, “India invented a flying car 5,000 years ago.”

Building on that comparison, Khanna described Ravana as 'the blueprint for the original tech bro'. She referred to the controversies and scrutiny surrounding powerful businessmen, including reports about alleged affairs involving Jensen Huang and Bill Gates. Her column also mentioned the claim that Huang had to step down from the company he built after the controversy came to light.

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What Twinkle Khanna wrote about Ravana

Khanna argued that Ravana's intelligence and technological resources were accompanied by a sense of entitlement and an inability to control his impulses. She drew a comparison between his mythical power and the influence exercised by some wealthy figures today.

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"Ravana was exceptionally learned, wealthy, powerful and had access to remarkable tech. He also believed that he was above the rules that governed others. Add the obsession with immortality, and the similarities between him and today's tech billionaires are hard to ignore," she wrote.

She continued with a humorous image of Ravana fitting into Silicon Valley culture, adding, “All Ravana needs is a leather jacket, a device on each of his ten heads, a Silicon Valley HQ with his own podcast, and he would blend right in. Ravana had the intelligence and ability to master the world, but like so many powerful men, failed to master his own mind.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, featuring music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first instalment arrived in cinemas on November 5, while the second is expected in 2028.

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