Sai Pallavi urges Dhanush to continue acting amid political entry speculation.
The actor recalls Vijay leaving films after entering Tamil Nadu politics.
Dhanush’s 55th lead role, OM: Chapter One, releases November 20.
Actor Sai Pallavi, who is currently enjoying the success of Ramayana, is preparing for her next release, OM: Chapter One. At the film’s pre-release event, she made a heartfelt request to co-star Dhanush: she hopes he continues acting and does not leave cinema to pursue politics. Her remarks came amid speculation about the actor’s possible political ambitions.
Sai Pallavi’s request to Dhanush at OM: Chapter One event
During her speech, Sai Pallavi recalled spotting political flags on her way to the venue and joked that it almost felt like a political gathering. She then referred to Vijay’s decision to step away from films after entering politics.
"Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act," she said.
She also spoke about the impact of Dhanush’s performances, citing his 2007 film Polladhavan as an example.
"Performances like his, the realistic stories he brings to the audience, have a lasting impact. After Polladhavan, so many people bought that bike and picked up that style and attitude. It takes a real actor to create that kind of influence. So no matter which path you take, please continue to act. We'll all be missing a great actor. This is my request to him," she added.
Dhanush’s political entry rumours
Speculation about Dhanush entering politics gathered pace in June, when his father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, was asked about the possibility. He responded, “If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn't.” He also said his grandsons had the right to enter politics if they wished.
In July, Dhanush’s speech at a fan-organised blood donation camp, where he urged people to find a purpose bigger than cinema, fuelled further speculation. The actor has not publicly confirmed any political plans.
About OM: Chapter One
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the spy action thriller stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Indrans.
The film marks Dhanush’s 55th outing as a lead actor and is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20.