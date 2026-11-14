The makers released OM trailer, offering glimpses into the world of red sandalwood smuggling.
Dhanush leads the action thriller, with Sai Pallavi and Mammootty playing important roles.
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM will be released this November.
Ahead of its release, the makers of OM: Chapter 1 — Udhiram: The Blood Wood unveiled the film’s trailer on Friday (November 13). The film stars Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the Tamil drama centres around red sandalwood smuggling.
What's inside OM trailer
The nearly three-minute trailer gives us glimpses of the upcoming action thriller. It shows Dhanush as a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force operative who infiltrates the cartel disguised as a woodcutter, Sai Pallavi as IPS officer Nithya Reddy leading Andhra Pradesh’s Exclusive Special Task Force, and Mammootty as Siya, a morally ambiguous mastermind pulling the strings of the illegal trade.
Set in the Seshachalam forest region between two temple towns in Andhra Pradesh, the narrative follows a coordinated effort by the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police departments to bring down the smuggling syndicate.
Dhanush, as an undercover agent, gels well with the forest labourers, operates alongside smugglers, and gains their confidence to expose the syndicate. However, the trailer deliberately clouds his true loyalties, showing him clashing with police and leaving viewers wondering just how far his undercover role goes.
Sai Pallavi, as Nithya Reddy, spearheads "Operation Mole"—the likely inspiration behind the title's O.M. acronym. The main surprise in the trailer is Mammootty, who seems to be an influential politician who is leading the syndicate while staying in the shadows.
Watch the trailer here.
About OM
Periasamy has earlier told Galatta Plus that the story was partly inspired by a real incident from 2014 involving a brief clip of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at a ceremony.
OM release date
OM, which was originally slated for an October 16 release, will now arrive in cinemas on November 20 in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
The film also stars Sreeleela who plays Dhanush's wife. Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag have backed it under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.