Jailer 2 streams on Amazon Prime Video without additional deleted scenes.
Mohanlal and Santhanam’s unseen footage remains absent from the 2-hour-43-minute cut.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 reportedly crosses ₹825 crore in worldwide collections.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has arrived on OTT, but viewers expecting an extended version of the film may be disappointed. The streaming release does not include deleted scenes featuring Mohanlal and Santhanam, whose portions had reportedly been trimmed during editing. Instead, the digital version retains the same cut that was screened in theatres, with no additional footage for fans to discover.
As reported by India Today, the film’s OTT premiere has put an end to speculation that its digital release would include scenes left out of the theatrical version. Mohanlal’s appearance had generated particular interest, with fans hoping to see more of his character. Santhanam’s portions had also drawn attention amid reports that some of his scenes did not make the final cut.
Jailer 2 OTT version retains theatrical runtime
The Amazon Prime Video version of Jailer 2 has a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes, matching its theatrical release. This means viewers will not find an extended cut or additional sequences featuring Mohanlal, Santhanam or other members of the cast.
The possibility of deleted footage being included on OTT had fuelled conversations among fans in the run-up to the digital premiere. However, the streaming version offers no such additions. Those hoping to watch the unseen material will now have to wait and see whether the makers decide to release the deleted scenes separately.
The film began streaming on Prime Video on November 12, four weeks after its theatrical release. The four-week gap between the two releases is reportedly part of the agreement between the film’s producers and the streaming platform.
Jailer 2 box office collection and cast
Meanwhile, Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial venture has reportedly crossed ₹825 crore in worldwide gross collections. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹548.80 crore in India and ₹276.75 crore from overseas markets.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Mirnaa, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and SJ Suryah, among others. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Rajinikanth will next be seen in Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dharman, which also stars Nayanthara and Sreeleela. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the film is currently in production, with the team shooting several portions featuring the superstar.