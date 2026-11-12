Scene worldwide collection reaches ₹188 crore after six days in theatres.
Suriya's film earns just over ₹8 crore net on Wednesday.
Scene needs a strong second weekend to cross ₹200 crore worldwide.
Suriya's Scene is yet to cross the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, with the film's box-office momentum slowing after a strong opening weekend. The action entertainer has recorded two consecutive weekday drops, with its domestic earnings falling into single digits on Wednesday. The slowdown has come as Ramayana continues to draw audiences in theatres, putting the two releases in direct competition for viewers.
Scene box office collection day 6: Domestic earnings dip
Scene opened strongly in Tamil Nadu, collecting ₹63 crore net in India during its first weekend. It added another ₹21 crore on Monday, but collections began slipping thereafter. The film recorded a 40% drop on Tuesday, followed by a further 37% decline on Wednesday, when it earned just over ₹8 crore net domestically.
According to the box-office figures cited in the report, its India collection stands at ₹105 crore net, or ₹122 crore gross. The film will need a stronger second weekend if it is to reach the ₹150 crore net mark in India. Despite the slowdown, it continues to outperform Suriya's other 2026 releases, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons.
Scene worldwide collection: Suriya film approaches ₹200 crore
The film has also lost pace in overseas markets. After earning more than $1 million on each of its first three days, Scene collected around $450,000 internationally on Wednesday. Its overseas total now stands at $7 million, taking its worldwide gross to ₹188 crore.
The film is expected to cross ₹200 crore in the coming days. If it does, Suriya will become the first Tamil star and the third Indian actor to deliver three ₹200 crore films in a single year, after Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.
About Suriya's Scene
Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene features Suriya as Inbaraaj, a police officer whose arrival at a prison unsettles the inmates. He is drawn into an investigation after a secret is exposed.
The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, marking her return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, and introduces Naslen to Tamil films. It is produced by 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios.