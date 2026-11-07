Scene Box Office Day 1: Suriya Film Nets ₹19 Cr, Beats Karuppu & Vishwanath & Sons Openings

Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan.
Scene stars Naslen, Suriya and Nazriya.
Suriya's latest release defeats the opening-day numbers of his earlier 2026 releases.
Malayalam director Jithu Madhavan made a strong Tamil debut with Scene, which hit theaters on November 6 ahead of Diwali. Starring Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, the action-comedy opened to ₹19.15 crore net in India and ₹34.25 crore worldwide, slinging past the opening-day figures of Suriya’s previous 2026 releases, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.
Scene kicked off its box office run with an India net of ₹19.15 crore on day one, propelled largely by its Tamil release (₹16.15 crore) over its Telugu dub (₹3 crore). Compounded with a strong ₹12 crore overseas haul, its opening-day worldwide gross accrued ₹34.25 crore.
With this, Scene outperformed Suriya’s previous 2026 openers. Karuppu—which emerged his career-highest grosser at over ₹310 crore worldwide—opened to ₹15.50 crore net in India (Tamil: ₹13.10 crore; Telugu: ₹2.40 crore) and ₹28.93 crore globally. Meanwhile, Vishwanath & Sons, which crossed ₹200 crore worldwide, opened to ₹15.35 crore net in India and spawned ₹31.74 crore globally gross.
Scene Faces Competition
Releasing November 6, Scene batted off severe screen-space competition. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, had locked down nationwide screens a day earlier, while Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 (directed by Sundar C) launched simultaneously to contest Tamil-language theaters.
Exhibitors heavily favored Scene on November 6, allocating it 6,167 shows compared to 2,127 for Mookuthi Amman 2 (per Sacnilk). Despite the massive capacity difference, Jithu Madhavan's Scene maintained a superior 55% average occupancy over Mookuthi Amman 2’s 24.1%.
Scene dominated across languages, netting ₹16.15 crore in Tamil and ₹3 crore in Telugu, against Mookuthi Amman 2’s ₹1.75 crore and ₹13 lakh, respectively. Regionally, Suriya led Tamil Nadu with ₹10.75 crore gross compared to Nayanthara's ₹1.80 crore. Kerala widened the gap further, where Scene grossed ₹5.75 crore alone, more than double Mookuthi Amman 2’s total pan-India gross of ₹2.15 crore.
Scene Cast, Details
Produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their new banner Zhagaram Studios alongside 2D Entertainment, the film stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, Naslen as Eswaran, and Nazriya Nazim as Maya, supported by Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay, and Rajpriyan.
Scored by Sushin Shyam, Scene follows a cop forced to reopen a solved case and hunt down a contract killer after his own secret is accidentally exposed, triggering a twist-filled game of cat and mouse.