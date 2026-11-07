Scene Box Office Day 1: Suriya Film Nets ₹19 Cr, Beats Karuppu & Vishwanath & Sons Openings

Scene dominated across languages, netting ₹16.15 crore in Tamil and ₹3 crore in Telugu, against Mookuthi Amman 2’s ₹1.75 crore and ₹13 lakh, respectively. Regionally, Suriya led Tamil Nadu with ₹10.75 crore gross compared to Nayanthara's ₹1.80 crore. Kerala widened the gap further, where Scene grossed ₹5.75 crore alone, more than double Mookuthi Amman 2’s total pan-India gross of ₹2.15 crore.