Shankar calls Yash a 'lovable villain' in his Ramayana review.
The director praises AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer and the film's VFX.
Ramayana earns ₹221.05 crore worldwide in its first two days.
Tamil filmmaker Shankar has shared his review of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising its visual scale and production values while singling out Yash's portrayal of Ravana. The director, known for films such as 2.0 and Indian 2, took to X to share his reaction after watching the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer. He described Yash as a lovable villain and called his performance a delight to watch.
Shankar praises Yash's performance in Ramayana
In his post, Shankar called the film a spectacle and praised its visual ambition. He wrote, “#Ramayana – What a spectacle!!! Never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. Huge appreciation to @malhotra_namit and @niteshtiwari22 for taking Indian cinema to international standards.”
He also appreciated the film's technical departments and music, giving credit to composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Shankar wrote, “Brilliant VFX, rich production values, superb look and feel, great music by @arrahman and @HansZimmer, and massive sound!”
However, it was Yash's portrayal of Ravana that drew particular attention. Praising the actor, Shankar wrote, “It’s a delight to watch @TheNameIsYash in every frame. He is such a lovable villain and has delivered a quality performance.”
The filmmaker also sent his wishes to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, writing, “Best wishes to #RanbirKapoor and @Sai_Pallavi92. Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud!” Nitesh Tiwari responded to the post with folded-hands emojis and wrote, “Thanks a lot sir.”
About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
Directed by Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir plays Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The ensemble also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.
The first part traces Ram's childhood, marriage and exile, alongside Ravana's backstory. It concludes with Sita's abduction and a post-credit tease of Sunny Deol's Hanuman.
The film collected ₹112.90 crore net in India and ₹221.05 crore worldwide in its first two days, according to the figures provided. It was released in Hindi and South Indian languages across multiple formats.