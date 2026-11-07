Tamil filmmaker Shankar has shared his review of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising its visual scale and production values while singling out Yash's portrayal of Ravana. The director, known for films such as 2.0 and Indian 2, took to X to share his reaction after watching the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer. He described Yash as a lovable villain and called his performance a delight to watch.