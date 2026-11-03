Ramayana Part Three? Producer Namit Malhotra Says Audience Demand Will Decide Franchise's Future

Ramayana Part One's Reception As Determining Factor

“When we started out, we thought we'd make it in three [parts]. Then we decided to make it in two [parts]. We are still in the middle of filming. So, I am not going to give any spoilers for anything. But once we get all the response and all the feedback - the way part 1 comes through, then I feel like we may sit back on a table and see if there is anything we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it."