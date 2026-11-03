Ramayana Part Three? Producer Namit Malhotra Says Audience Demand Will Decide Franchise's Future

Ramayana Part One hits theatres on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed the saga.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the epic.
As anticipation reaches a fever pitch for Ramayana Part One, the team is wrapping up their global press tour ahead of the epic cinematic showdown between Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram and Yash’s Ravana. While officially billed as a two-part magnum opus, Kapoor recently dropped a major hint that the saga may extend beyond Part Two, revealing he has already filmed half of the second installment. This has incited major buzz on social media.
Speaking to international media during the film’s recent Los Angeles premiere, the producer Namit Malhotra disclosed the original plan involved three parts. However, the creative strategy shifted. He also left room for the possibility of further additions once the films reach audiences. Essentially, reception will dictate the likelihood of a third chapter.
Ramayana Part One's Reception As Determining Factor
“When we started out, we thought we'd make it in three [parts]. Then we decided to make it in two [parts]. We are still in the middle of filming. So, I am not going to give any spoilers for anything. But once we get all the response and all the feedback - the way part 1 comes through, then I feel like we may sit back on a table and see if there is anything we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it."
Setting up a comparison with the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings, he added, “I mean, that we can also do. I think we have enough material to warrant a separate version within the same master version - we've got two different run times. So those are the kind of things that we're trying to assess, depending on how audiences really consume this.”
Malhotra insisted, “While we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, but two different run times on one - on part one itself. So, depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I'd love to not have to make two different versions. I'm sure Nitesh would also prefer that, that if you could just stick to one, one version for the world.”
Kapoor also chimed in to share that he has finished 50 percent of part 2 already.
Ramayana Cast, Release Info
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. The saga boasts an original score by Oscar winners, Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster is scheduled for a global release on November 5, 2026, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets.