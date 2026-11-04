IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Follow live scores and real-time updates from the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, as Shubman Gill's India kick off their World Cup preparations against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand

India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

India's Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

IND vs NZ Live Score, 1st ODI: India begin their five-match ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park on Wednesday, with one eye on the 2027 World Cup and another on upcoming Test commitments. The toss was delayed due to rain, but the weather cleared sufficiently for the captains to take the field. India won the toss, with skipper Shubman Gill opting to bowl first. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both named in the playing XI. Gill, KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy will feature only in the opening leg before joining the Test squad, prompting a leadership and combination shift midway through the tour. With crucial Test fixtures approaching, selectors face the challenge of balancing 50-over preparation alongside Test readiness. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who defeated India 2-1 in their previous ODI meeting, will look to capitalise on familiar conditions despite missing key personnel. Eden Park presents unique tactical demands, with cold, windy conditions, short 50-55-metre straight boundaries and a used pitch expected to offer bounce. India's experienced batting line-up will aim to provide a buffer for an inexperienced bowling unit against a disciplined host side.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Nov 2026, 07:30:38 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: India Vs New Zealand Playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

4 Nov 2026, 07:30:06 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Toss Update India have won the toss and have opted to field first against New Zealand.

4 Nov 2026, 07:15:50 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss At Eden Park Toss delayed due to rain, but the weather has cleared in Auckland. The covers are coming off, and the umpires are out to inspect the pitch. Eden Park is buzzing as fans await the start of the series opener!

4 Nov 2026, 07:08:26 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Auckland? The Indian players will have to contend with chilly conditions, with the temperature hovering around 19°C at the start of the match and dropping further to 17°C by night. According to AccuWeather, there is a 56 percent chance of rain in the morning, though the afternoon and evening are expected to remain clear.

4 Nov 2026, 07:05:48 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Player Battles Rohit Sharma vs Jacob Duffy Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach at the top makes his contest against Jacob Duffy an exciting prospect. The Indian opener has scored 1,134 runs in 34 ODIs against New Zealand, averaging 36.58, with two centuries and six half-centuries. His 49 sixes against the Kiwis underline his ability to dominate attacks. Check out the other three player battles that could decide the series opener.

4 Nov 2026, 06:52:16 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: India Predicted XI India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

4 Nov 2026, 06:51:26 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Team News! New Zealand: Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the entire ODI series. Devon Conway will also miss the opening match after a training-ground collision with Matt Henry. While Henry is understood to be fine, captain Mitchell Santner confirmed that Tim Seifert will replace Conway for the first ODI. India: The spotlight is on Kuldeep Yadav's availability for the series opener. His potential match-up against Daryl Mitchell could prove crucial, particularly with Shubman Gill looking for a bowler capable of making breakthroughs with the old ball during the middle overs. Gurnoor Brar is another contender for the role, having earned praise from the India captain ahead of the series.

4 Nov 2026, 06:45:30 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record Total Matches: 123

India Won: 63

New Zealand Won: 52

No Result: 7

Tied: 1

4 Nov 2026, 06:29:04 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Squads New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

4 Nov 2026, 06:14:40 am IST IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Streaming Info The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website.