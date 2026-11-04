IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: India Vs New Zealand Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Toss Update
India have won the toss and have opted to field first against New Zealand.
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss At Eden Park
Toss delayed due to rain, but the weather has cleared in Auckland. The covers are coming off, and the umpires are out to inspect the pitch. Eden Park is buzzing as fans await the start of the series opener!
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Auckland?
The Indian players will have to contend with chilly conditions, with the temperature hovering around 19°C at the start of the match and dropping further to 17°C by night.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 56 percent chance of rain in the morning, though the afternoon and evening are expected to remain clear.
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Player Battles
Rohit Sharma vs Jacob Duffy
Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach at the top makes his contest against Jacob Duffy an exciting prospect. The Indian opener has scored 1,134 runs in 34 ODIs against New Zealand, averaging 36.58, with two centuries and six half-centuries. His 49 sixes against the Kiwis underline his ability to dominate attacks.
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: India Predicted XI
India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar
New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway (WK), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Team News!
New Zealand: Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the entire ODI series. Devon Conway will also miss the opening match after a training-ground collision with Matt Henry. While Henry is understood to be fine, captain Mitchell Santner confirmed that Tim Seifert will replace Conway for the first ODI.
India: The spotlight is on Kuldeep Yadav's availability for the series opener. His potential match-up against Daryl Mitchell could prove crucial, particularly with Shubman Gill looking for a bowler capable of making breakthroughs with the old ball during the middle overs. Gurnoor Brar is another contender for the role, having earned praise from the India captain ahead of the series.
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Head-To-Head Record
Total Matches: 123
India Won: 63
New Zealand Won: 52
No Result: 7
Tied: 1
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Streaming Info
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website.
IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Live Updates: Hello And Welcome
Welcome, everyone, to our live blog coverage of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand from Eden Park in Auckland! The long-format action kicks off in high gear as Shubman Gill’s Men in Blue begin a five-match series that serves as a crucial baseline for World Cup preparation alongside a delicate balance with upcoming Test duties. New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, look to exploit home advantage and short straight boundaries on a fast Auckland deck, setting up an intriguing battle between India’s star-studded batting unit and a disciplined Black Caps attack. Grab your morning coffee, stay tuned as the toss and team news roll in, and follow every boundary, wicket, and tactical shift right here live!