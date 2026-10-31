South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Rabada Tears Through AUS! Labuschagne Falls

SA Vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Catch all the live play-by-play updates from the fifth day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground on Saturday, 31 October

Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, speaks to captain Pat Cummins on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, speaks to captain Pat Cummins on day four of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for fifth day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground on Saturday, 31 October. South Africa took charge of the contest on Day 4 after beginning the morning with a narrow 40-run advantage and six wickets remaining. Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder turned the game around with magnificent centuries, scoring 101 and 115 respectively. The pair stitched together a crucial 154-run stand for the sixth wicket, putting the hosts in a commanding position after Pat Cummins sent Matthew Breetzke back to the pavilion for 43. Australia, however, fought back as South Africa's innings unravelled through a string of costly errors. Rickelton and Gerald Coetzee were both run out, sparking a late collapse. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon added to the pressure with quick wickets, dismissing Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer. Cummins then wrapped up the day's proceedings by getting rid of Mulder, but South Africa had already extended their overall lead to 287 runs. With Australia facing a challenging fourth-innings chase and South Africa looking to defend their advantage, the stage is set for an intriguing final day at Newlands. Stay tuned for all the live updates!

LIVE UPDATES

31 Oct 2026, 02:11:24 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: WICKET! AUS 429 & 5/2 (1.3) Double strike for Rabada! Marnus Labuschagne falls for 4 after an unsuccessful review, trapped LBW by a sharp nip-backer. The ball-tracking shows it clipping the off-stump, leaving the on-field decision unchanged. Australia are in early trouble, losing two wickets inside the first over!

31 Oct 2026, 02:05:15 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Matt Renshaw Out! Rabada strikes almost immediately! Matt Renshaw departs for a golden duck after edging a harmless-looking delivery down the leg side to Ryan Rickelton behind the stumps. A brilliant start for the Proteas as Kagiso Rabada draws first blood in Australia's chase.

31 Oct 2026, 02:04:28 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Game On! The final day is underway at Newlands! Travis Head and Matt Renshaw are out in the middle, with Head taking strike. Kagiso Rabada has the new ball and will lead South Africa's bowling attack. The Aussies begin their chase of 288!

31 Oct 2026, 01:33:55 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Day 4 Recap! South Africa dominated large parts of Day 4, with Ryan Rickelton (101) and Wiaan Mulder (115) smashing centuries to take their side's overall lead to 287 runs. The duo added 154 runs for the sixth wicket, rescuing the hosts after Pat Cummins dismissed Matthew Breetzke for 43. However, Australia fought back towards the end as South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse. Rickelton and Gerald Coetzee were run out, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon struck to remove Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer. Cummins eventually dismissed Mulder to bring the innings to a close. With a 287-run lead to defend, the Proteas head into the final day firmly in control, while Australia face a challenging fourth-innings chase.

31 Oct 2026, 01:20:14 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Streaming Info The Australia tour of South Africa can be watched live in India on television through the Eurosport network. Digital live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.