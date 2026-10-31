South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Rabada Tears Through AUS! Labuschagne Falls

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: WICKET! AUS 429 & 5/2 (1.3)
Double strike for Rabada! Marnus Labuschagne falls for 4 after an unsuccessful review, trapped LBW by a sharp nip-backer. The ball-tracking shows it clipping the off-stump, leaving the on-field decision unchanged. Australia are in early trouble, losing two wickets inside the first over!
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Matt Renshaw Out!
Rabada strikes almost immediately! Matt Renshaw departs for a golden duck after edging a harmless-looking delivery down the leg side to Ryan Rickelton behind the stumps. A brilliant start for the Proteas as Kagiso Rabada draws first blood in Australia's chase.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Game On!
The final day is underway at Newlands! Travis Head and Matt Renshaw are out in the middle, with Head taking strike. Kagiso Rabada has the new ball and will lead South Africa's bowling attack. The Aussies begin their chase of 288!
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Day 4 Recap!
South Africa dominated large parts of Day 4, with Ryan Rickelton (101) and Wiaan Mulder (115) smashing centuries to take their side's overall lead to 287 runs. The duo added 154 runs for the sixth wicket, rescuing the hosts after Pat Cummins dismissed Matthew Breetzke for 43.
However, Australia fought back towards the end as South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse. Rickelton and Gerald Coetzee were run out, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon struck to remove Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer. Cummins eventually dismissed Mulder to bring the innings to a close.
With a 287-run lead to defend, the Proteas head into the final day firmly in control, while Australia face a challenging fourth-innings chase.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Streaming Info
The Australia tour of South Africa can be watched live in India on television through the Eurosport network. Digital live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5: Good Afternoon!
Good afternoon! We are back with another live blog, and it's Day 5 of the South Africa vs Australia Test. The Proteas have a 287-run lead, but can the Aussies pull off a memorable chase? Let's find out. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action from Newlands!