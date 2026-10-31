Josh Hazlewood Shows Middle Finger To South African Fans, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were involved in heated exchanges with South African fans during Day 4 of the third Test at Newlands
Ryan Rickelton (101) and Wiaan Mulder (115) scored centuries as South Africa posted 387 in their second innings
Australia were set a target of 288 runs to win the series decider after South Africa secured a 287-run overall lead
Australia's third Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, witnessed an unsavoury moment on Day 4, with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc getting involved in heated exchanges with spectators. The incident came amid a hostile atmosphere in the stands, as sections of the home crowd continued to taunt the Australian players.
Hazlewood was seen responding to the supporters by giving them the middle finger, while Mitchell Starc appeared to point towards a spectator and aggressively shout something back. The exchanges added another controversial chapter to an already intense series decider.
Josh Hazlewood's Middle Finger Gesture Steals Spotlight
The footage of Hazlewood's reaction quickly became a talking point, with the Australian fast bowler appearing to lose his composure after being heckled by spectators. Starc also seemed visibly frustrated, pointing towards a supporter and responding angrily.
The scenes unfolded at a venue that carries significant history for Australian cricket. Newlands was the setting of the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, and South African fans have repeatedly brought up the incident during the ongoing series. Earlier in the Test, Nathan Lyon was also taunted by a supporter waving a piece of sandpaper near the boundary.
Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder Centuries Put South Africa In Control
Meanwhile, South Africa produced a remarkable batting recovery on Day 4. Resuming their second innings at 140/4, the hosts were staring at a relatively modest lead before Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder took charge. Rickelton scored 101 off 219 deliveries, while Mulder continued his impressive form with 115 off 221 balls. Their partnership helped South Africa reach 387 before being bowled out in 134.4 overs.
Australia had earlier posted 429 in their first innings after dismissing South Africa for 329. The Proteas' second-innings total gave them a 287-run overall lead, setting Australia a target of 288 runs to win the third Test and clinch the series 2-1. The series was level at 1-1 heading into the final day, with South Africa looking to complete a comeback victory on home soil.