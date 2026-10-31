India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch On TV & Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Live streaming, preview, venue and squads for IND vs NZ clash on Sunday, November 1, at Seddon Park in Hamilton

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India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch On TV & Online
Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off 38 balls to drive India’s eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • India have sealed the five-match T20I series 3-1 after winning the first three games against New Zealand

  • New Zealand bounced back with a victory in the fourth T20I in Auckland, powered by Glenn Phillips' 107 off 49 balls

  • Shreyas Iyer's side will look to end the series with a 4-1 scoreline, while the hosts aim for consecutive wins in the final match at Hamilton

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1. Having won the first three matches, India have already sealed the five-match series 3-1.

However, New Zealand's victory in Auckland on Friday has given the hosts an opportunity to end the series on a high, while Shreyas Iyer's side will look to bounce back and secure a 4-1 series triumph.

India's bowling unit will be keen to make amends after an expensive outing in the fourth T20I, where they conceded 259 runs in 20 overs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also pointed out the team's bowling shortcomings after the defeat, underlining the need for a better performance from the attack in the final encounter.

The batters will look to finish the series on a high and build momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI series.

New Zealand will be eager to build on their recent success and sign off with another victory in front of their home supporters. Glenn Phillips will be a major threat for the visitors after smashing 107 runs off just 49 deliveries in the previous match.

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India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Nitish Kumar Reddy Celebrates With Captain Shreyas Iyer - | Photo: X/bcci

The explosive batter has also registered two half-centuries in the series and will once again be central to the hosts' batting plans.

All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I take place?

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Squads

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kumar Kushagra, Mayank Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway.

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