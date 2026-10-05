India Vs West Indies 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India begin their T20 International series against West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 6.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir faces a key selection call; whether to open with Sanju Samson or hand teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a spot in the playing eleven.
Abhishek Sharma is an automatic pick, which makes the combination harder.
VVS Laxman, coach of the men's team at the Asian Games, had used Sooryavanshi, world No. 1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma and Samson together on tacky tracks at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City.
Samson batted at No. 3, keeping the surface in mind and chasing extra runs on a difficult wicket.
Gambhir is expected to favour a different template on what is likely to be a featherbed at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. That could tempt him to restore Samson as an opener with the cushion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy available lower down.
India Selection Puzzle
India’s middle order already looks packed. Ishan Kishan, skipper Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel are all in the mix, which leaves little chance of both Sooryavanshi and Samson featuring in the same eleven.
The bowling mix poses another question. India’s pace attack has Arshdeep Singh alongside the relatively inexperienced Delhi pair of Mayank Yadav, who has played six T20Is, and Prince Yadav, who has played three. The spin department will be handled by Axar and Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies Threat
This is a proper test for Iyer. He has led India to T20 series wins over lower-ranked sides such as Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, but West Indies are a far stronger measure of his captaincy.
West Indies remain a powerhouse in the format. They won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, even though India have beaten them in nine of their last 10 home games.
Their squad carries deep T20 experience. Under Shai Hope, West Indies have IPL-seasoned “gun for hire” players such as Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer and Akeal Hosein, all of whom know Indian conditions well.
All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 1st T20I
When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I Take Place?
The 1st T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, October 6.
What Time Will India vs West Indies 1st T20I Begin?
The 1st T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 1st T20I?
The 1st T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 1st T20I Online in India?
The 1st T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.
India And West Indies Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.