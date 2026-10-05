Why India Were Fined More Than West Indies After 3rd ODI? ICC Explains Punishment

India and West Indies have been fined for maintaining slow over-rates during the third ODI in New Chandigarh
India were fined 20% of their match fees, while West Indies received a 10% penalty
Shubman Gill and Shai Hope accepted the sanctions as both teams now turn their attention to the T20I series
The India-West Indies ODI series may have ended with Shai Hope producing a stunning record chase, but the third match in New Chandigarh has left both teams with another talking point.
The ICC has fined India 20% of their match fees, while the West Indies have been fined 10% for maintaining slow over-rates during the third and final ODI. India were found to be four overs short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account, while West Indies were two overs short.
The difference in the penalties is directly linked to the number of overs each side fell behind. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.
How Did Both Teams Fall Behind?
The slow-over-rate issue became particularly noticeable during a high-scoring contest that stretched deep into the evening.
India batted first and posted a mammoth 351/7, with KL Rahul producing an unbeaten 129 while Rohit Sharma contributed 92. The West Indies then launched a remarkable chase, reaching 352/5 in 48.2 overs to register a five-wicket victory.
With the visitors finishing the chase before completing their full 50 overs, India were ultimately deemed four overs short after the applicable allowances were considered. West Indies, despite completing their own 50-over bowling effort, were still ruled two overs short under the over-rate calculations.
The penalties therefore reflected the respective over-rate breaches rather than the result of the match.
Captains Accept Punishment as T20Is Await
There was no prolonged disciplinary hearing. India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies skipper Shai Hope both pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning the matter was settled without formal hearings.
The charges were levelled by the match officials, including on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.
The disciplinary matter will now quickly fade into the background as both teams turn their attention to the five-match T20I series, which begins in Lucknow on October 6. West Indies will enter the shortest-format contest with confidence after their historic chase, while India will look to respond after ending the ODI series with a defeat despite winning the overall series 2-1.