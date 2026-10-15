India’s Bowling Nightmare Has A New Name, It's Shai Hope

Hope carried his sensational form into the T20I series. He started with 52 off 37 balls in the opening match before producing a blistering unbeaten 102 off just 45 deliveries in the second T20I in Ranchi. Although his century did not prevent a defeat, it underlined his ability to switch gears and dominate attacks in the shortest format. He endured a rare quiet outing with five off five balls in the third match before returning to his best in Hyderabad.