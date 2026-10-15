India’s Bowling Nightmare Has A New Name, It's Shai Hope

D
Deepak Joshi
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Shai Hope has smashed four centuries on West Indies’ India tour, dominating both ODI and T20I series with sensational batting and inspiring captaincy ahead of the decider

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West Indies vs India 4th T20I Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Shai Hope smashed four centuries across the ODI and T20I series against India

  • His unbeaten 162 in the third ODI powered West Indies to a record chase

  • Hope’s two T20I hundreds helped West Indies level the series 2-2 ahead of the decider

Shai Hope has turned the West Indies’ tour of India into a personal run-scoring spectacle, producing four centuries across the ODI and T20I series. From rescuing his side in the 50-over format to smashing India’s bowling attack in the shortest format, the West Indies captain has repeatedly delivered when his team needed him most.

His remarkable consistency, aggressive strokeplay and calm leadership have made him one of the standout performers of the tour, while his latest hundred in Hyderabad has set up an intriguing series decider.

Also Check - IPL 2027 Auction: Which Franchises Could Target In-Form West Indies Star Shai Hope?

Shai Hope’s ODI Centuries Put India Under Pressure

Hope began the ODI series quietly, scoring just 12 off 11 balls in the opening match as India won by eight wickets. However, he bounced back with a commanding 104 off 94 deliveries in the second ODI in Guwahati, registering his 20th ODI century and moving past Brian Lara’s tally of 19 hundreds in the format. India won that match too, but Hope had found his rhythm.

The West Indies skipper saved his best for the third ODI in Chandigarh. Chasing 353, Hope remained unbeaten on 162 off 143 balls, guiding his side to a historic victory. West Indies completed their highest successful ODI run chase, while Hope became the first wicketkeeper-captain to score more than 150 runs in an ODI innings. His performance demonstrated that he could not only score big but also shoulder the responsibility of steering his team through a difficult chase.

Related Content
West Indies' Shai Hope, second right, greets India's K L Rahul after winning the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates his century during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
West Indies' captain Shai Hope celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
West Indies' Gudakesh Motie, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Shai Hope’s T20I Dominance Continues

Hope carried his sensational form into the T20I series. He started with 52 off 37 balls in the opening match before producing a blistering unbeaten 102 off just 45 deliveries in the second T20I in Ranchi. Although his century did not prevent a defeat, it underlined his ability to switch gears and dominate attacks in the shortest format. He endured a rare quiet outing with five off five balls in the third match before returning to his best in Hyderabad.

In the fourth T20I, Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, striking four fours and nine sixes. His innings powered West Indies to 247/3, after which Keemo Paul claimed 5/41 to secure a 24-run victory. The result levelled the five-match series at 2-2 and set up Saturday’s decider in Bengaluru.

Captain Hope Leads From the Front

Hope’s contribution goes beyond his individual scores. As captain, he has anchored the batting while allowing aggressive partners to attack around him. His unbeaten 162 in the ODI decider and back-to-back T20I hundreds highlight his ability to adapt to different match situations. With four centuries on the tour, Hope has become central to West Indies’ hopes of finishing strongly in India.

The final T20I offers him another opportunity to influence the outcome of the series and cap a memorable tour with a decisive performance.

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