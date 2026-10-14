Do You Know? The Remarkable Case Of Shai Hope's Three West Indies Centuries

Shai Hope smashed his third T20I century against India in fourth T20I
The latest knock against India made him the West Indies' leading T20I century-maker, passing Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis
Every single one of his three T20I hundreds has been an unbeaten knock, showcasing remarkable innings-pacing and reliability
Cricket’s statisticians love a coincidence, and Shai Hope has just handed them a rare one. His unbeaten 102 against India in the fourth T20I was his third T20 international century, and all three have come with an identical score of 102 not out.
Batting first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hope anchored a huge West Indies innings of 247/3. He made an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, and brought up the landmark with two consecutive sixes off Nitish Kumar Reddy in the final over. The innings made him the leading century-maker for West Indies in T20Is, ahead of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, who have two each.
Three Hundreds, One Number
The first (2025): Against Australia, Hope finished unbeaten on 102 off 57 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. It was a significant milestone, since it made him one of only two West Indies men with centuries in every format, alongside Gayle. But Tim David’s 37-ball hundred in the same game overshadowed it.
The second (Ranchi, 2026): This was the most important of the three. His unbeaten 102 off 45 balls helped West Indies chase down India’s 249/5 in their highest successful T20I chase. It brought West Indies back into a series they had begun poorly.
The third (Hyderabad, 2026): Set up by a rapid start and finished with late power, it was the innings that took him past Gayle and Lewis.
Why This Matters
Scoring three T20I hundreds is rare for any player, and no West Indian has done it. Matching Gayle’s tally was notable enough, given his reputation as the format’s most destructive opener. Beating it is a bigger statement still.
The finish also stands out. Hope became the sixth batter in T20I history with multiple hundreds in a bilateral series. The identical scores are a statistical curiosity, but the real story is that he has batted through to the end of the innings each time.
Few T20 batters finish three centuries unbeaten, and it points to a player who paces an innings rather than attacking without a plan. His strike rate has grown while his reliability stays high.
The Bigger Picture
India led the five-match series 2-1 going into the fourth match, so West Indies needed a win to stay in it. The series moves on to Bengaluru on Saturday for the decider if the visitors can keep it alive. I couldn’t find the result of India’s chase of 248 in my sources, so that should be added before this goes out.
Whatever happens next, Hope’s name is now in the record books, and the three identical 102s are likely to be remembered as his signature.