You will discover that those who are near to you and those who are in your immediate vicinity are performing better than normal in their jobs this week. Instead of feeling envious of their achievement, you should show them that you appreciate it and encourage them by expressing your appreciation for their accomplishments. When you do this, not only will your appearance improve, but you will also feel a surge of good energy. The fact that Ketu is located in the first house from the Moon indicates that you will have some money this week, but it will not be sufficient to buy anything. Because Jupiter is located in the twelfth house from the Moon, it is possible that you are considering applying for a loan or credit from a financial institution or another organisation. In any case, you should try to avoid doing so at this time and instead put off the purchase until a later time.