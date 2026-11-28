Weekly Horoscope (November 29, 2026 - December 5, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important astrological predictions for all zodiac signs across career, finances, love, relationships, health, and education. The week may bring financial gains, professional growth, new business opportunities, and personal challenges. Some individuals may need to focus on maintaining good health, managing expenses, and resolving family disagreements. The predictions also emphasise patience, careful decision-making, hard work, and maintaining harmony in personal and professional life.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Considering that Saturn is now located in the twelfth house from your Moon sign, it is recommended that you make an effort to enhance your health this week. This is because the current time appears to be good for your health. In addition, it is possible that your workload may rise from the middle of this week onwards. The strain that you are under in this environment, however, should not be allowed to overrun your thinking. Due to the fact that Ketu is located in the fifth house from your Moon sign, there is a risk that there could be a disagreement at home this week since there is not enough money. As a result, regardless of the circumstances, it is important to have intelligent conversations with members of your family and, if required, seek proper counsel on how to amass wealth.
It's possible that you'll get the impression that your friends, relatives, and family members don't comprehend your requirements this week, which may result in you developing bad sentiments against them. In light of this, you need to realise that rather than attempting to change other people, you will be able to maintain yourself stress-free to a larger extent if you alter yourself. This week, you will be successful in finishing your previously outstanding chores on time. As a result, people who were born under this zodiac sign are likely to obtain promotions, wage rises, and higher positions at their place of employment. In the event that you are taking competitive examinations this week, your zodiac sign indicates that you will have to put in a lot of effort. After that, and only then, will they have the chance to be successful. Should you find that you are having trouble comprehending a particular topic during this period, you have the option of seeking assistance from your older siblings or from your professors.
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Numbers: 7
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
As a result of Jupiter's position in the third house from the Moon, you can experience feelings of depression or tension throughout this week. It's possible that this will cause adverse thoughts. You should make an effort to keep yourself as occupied as possible so that you do not lose your peace of mind. Given that Saturn is located in the eleventh house from the Moon, it is quite probable that this week will bring you a substantial amount of income, which will enable you to accumulate a sizeable share of those riches. Investing this additional money in a real estate project or buying real estate is another way to ensure your financial stability in the future. Through your participation in social events, you will have the opportunity to interact with a large number of significant people in society.
Therefore, make it a priority to seize these opportunities and not allow them to pass you by without making progress. This week, self-employed businesspeople who were born under this sign will experience greater success, giving them respect in society and among their families. This respect will help push them to work even better, which will ultimately lead to increased success. Students who are from your zodiac sign and are majoring in fields such as information technology, fashion, medicine, law, or interior design should exercise caution during this week. During this period, it is possible that your mind may get muddled, which will make it harder for you to comprehend various topics.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Because Rahu is located in the ninth house from the sign of the Moon, the bad health of your partner will be a significant source of worry and concern for you. You will feel less willing to engage in any activity as a result of this, and you may discover that you are eager to leave work early and go home. This week, you will be surprised by money from unexpected sources, which will offer you a great deal of happiness. You may also make plans to bring presents for the younger members of your family when you return home, which will not only boost your happiness but also allow you to bring them back with you. As a result of Ketu's position in the third house from the sign of the Moon, you will be required to manage a great deal of family and home responsibilities this week, which can perhaps leave you feeling a little bit exhausted.
Instead of concentrating all of your efforts on a single activity, you should approach each task in a methodical and cautious manner. If assistance is required, you can also seek it from other members of your family. There is a possibility that those in the company who are in partnership may observe significant earnings this week. During this period, technology and social networking may be of great assistance to you in terms of extending and growing your business. This week, a significant number of students will be required to travel for reasons that are not necessary, which will hinder them from finding sufficient time to study. For this reason, you should try to avoid travelling as much as possible this week, since doing so might potentially lead to complications.
Lucky Colour: Lime Green
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
On account of Jupiter's placement in the first house from the Moon, it is recommended that you do not place an excessive amount of concern on your health during this week. Doing so can make your condition much more severe. However, while you are keeping yourself occupied with other chores, you should contact a certified medical professional. There is a risk that a friend, family member, or relative may approach you for a substantial loan this week. This is because Ketu is located in the second house from the Moon, which indicates that it is in a position of influence. Nevertheless, even if you do not want to do so, there is a good probability that you may experience financial issues if you go ahead and lend them this money. As a result, you should refrain from lending money to anyone this week. When it comes to making significant decisions about your life, you won't have the backing of your family.
You will experience a profound sense of isolation as a result of this, and you could even think about relocating away from them. Your professional advancement will pick up speed this week, in contrast to the previous week. Suddenly, if you are a businessman, you can find yourself in a position where you have the chance to meet new customers and investors and win them over. During this time, people who are employed will also have their coworkers make an effort to better understand them and provide their full support. During the course of this week, a significant number of students will be observed squandering a significant portion of their time on social media. It is possible that this will result in unfavourable outcomes in future competitive examinations. As a result, it is recommended that you refrain from making inappropriate use of your mobile device or laptop and instead concentrate on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
You will discover that those who are near to you and those who are in your immediate vicinity are performing better than normal in their jobs this week. Instead of feeling envious of their achievement, you should show them that you appreciate it and encourage them by expressing your appreciation for their accomplishments. When you do this, not only will your appearance improve, but you will also feel a surge of good energy. The fact that Ketu is located in the first house from the Moon indicates that you will have some money this week, but it will not be sufficient to buy anything. Because Jupiter is located in the twelfth house from the Moon, it is possible that you are considering applying for a loan or credit from a financial institution or another organisation. In any case, you should try to avoid doing so at this time and instead put off the purchase until a later time.
There is something that you have accomplished this week that will make your parents feel proud of you. This will bring serenity to the surroundings of the family and offer you the respect at home that you have been looking for for a very long time. In the event that you were encountering challenges in the process of finishing a prior job at work, you will be able to easily overcome those challenges and effectively complete the assignment this week. The fact that you have done this will not only get praise from your superiors, but it will also allow you to serve as a model for others and make an impression on them. During this week, those individuals who were born under this sign and are now pursuing a degree in computer hardware and electronics, corporate secretaryship, law, or social service will be required to spend some additional money on their studies. You might be thinking about how you might suddenly approach your family for money during this time.
Lucky Colour: Amber Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, people who go to the gym should avoid lifting excessive weights because Jupiter is located in the twelfth house from the Moon. This might result in muscular strains, so it is important to avoid doing so. In addition, it is anticipated that this time period will be very beneficial for your health. The placement of Rahu in the sixth house from the Moon will unquestionably result in an improvement in your financial status throughout this week. There is, nevertheless, the possibility of an increase in expenditures; thus, you should exercise caution with regard to your spending from the very beginning and reduce spending that is both needless and wasteful. In the course of cleaning their houses this week, a great number of people could come into a valuable item that they had previously misplaced.
The environment at home will be improved as a result of this recovery, and you will also have the opportunity to laugh and joke with members of your family thanks to this rehabilitation. Your parents will feel proud of you at this time, which will help reduce the emotional tension that you are experiencing. Additionally, you will be able to assist younger members of your family with their academic pursuits. If you speak too much at work this week, it might end up costing you money. In light of this, it is important to speak with extreme caution and refrain from talking too much. Today is going to be a good week for kids who are getting ready to enrol in higher education. You will need to exert more work at the beginning of the week, but by the end of the week, you will be able to get higher marks with substantially less effort.
Lucky Colour: Moss Green
Lucky Number: 6
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, in order to boost your health, you will need to make changes to your diet because Saturn is now located in the sixth house from the Moon. You run the risk of developing several serious ailments, which might lead to difficulties for you if you do not take preventative measures. In terms of your finances, if you are able to keep up the momentum you have been having this week, you will be able to produce good gains with very little work. It is possible that you will be able to amass a large amount of riches as a result of the planetary configurations that signal that unforeseen costs will be greatly reduced. This week, there is a possibility that a family gathering or a fortunate event will take place because Ketu is located in the eleventh house from the Moon. Your household will be filled with merriment as a result of this, as it will produce an environment that is truly festive.
These joyous occasions, such as a wedding or a child's birthday, can be enjoyed in the comfort of one's own home environment. When we least expect it, someone steps into our life at the wrong moment, which causes us to lose our attention. It is possible that we will be unable to do assignments on time during this period, even if we do not like to, which would have a direct influence on our professional careers. From the very beginning of this week, you will need to keep this in mind before anything else. Because there is a possibility that you will leave your students' books and academic notes in a rush and find it difficult to locate them later, it is imperative that students store their books and notes in a secure location.
Lucky Colour: Blush Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Rahu's position in the fourth house from the Moon sign, the bad health of your spouse will be a significant cause of worry and concern for you. Your level of interest in any activity may decrease as a result of this, and you may discover that you are desperate to leave work early and get back home. It is recommended that you carefully consider how you will spend your money if you are going to go on a trip with your family or friends this week. It is possible that you may spend a significant amount of money in the beginning, which could result in financial issues in the future. During this week, you should be patient while engaging with youngsters or those who have less experience than you have. The possibility exists that you and the other person have divergent points of view, which might result in you losing your patience and using language that is abusive.
Your reputation within the family might suffer as a result of this. So, for the time being, you should refrain from doing anything similar. During this week, entrepreneurs who were born under this sign will have a sense of release from the turbulence that they have been experiencing, as well as gain a great deal of acclaim and development. During this period, you will be blessed with good fortune, which will enable you to accomplish beneficial outcomes with a minimum of exertion. This week participating in activities that are pointless, and by the time they realise their error, it will be too late. As a result, it would be in your best interest to obtain the appropriate direction from your professors and elders and proceed on the appropriate route.
Lucky Colour: Deep Burgundy
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, your horoscope suggests that avoiding fatty meals and maintaining a balanced routine will have great effects on your health, therefore lowering your obesity. This is because Saturn is positioned in the fourth house from your Moon sign, which implies that Saturn is in this place. Due to the fact that Rahu is located in the third house from your Moon sign, if you are involved in a business partnership, it is possible that your partner may betray you and steal your money during the next week. Consequently, there should be appropriate documentation in place for each and every transaction. Over the course of this week, there will be some minor issues on the home front. Maintaining coordination is necessary if you want to keep the peace within your family.
Carefully select the phrases you use while communicating with members of your family. You are going to feel motivated at the beginning and end of the week, which will improve your work capacity. This will make the beginning and conclusion of the week a highly energetic period for you. During this period, your thoughts will be focused on accomplishing your objectives, and you could even decide to hold yourself accountable for reaching them. Over the course of this week, you could also be contemplating going on a vacation overseas for educational reasons. In a nutshell, this week is encouraging you to put in more effort, so put in the effort and keep moving forward so that you may bring glory to both yourself and your family.
Lucky Colour: Rust Orange
Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
As Ketu is now located in the eighth house from the Moon, it is important that you take good care of your partner's health during this week. Their abrupt illness has the potential to upset the serenity within the family and prevent you from having access to nutritious meals. Due to the fact that Rahu is located in the house that is opposite the Moon, there is a risk that a lack of sufficient financial resources might result in conflict within the household during this week. Because of this, it is important to have intelligent conversations with your family members in any circumstance, and if it is required, you should seek their guidance on how to save money.
The guidance of a member of your family is likely to assist you in generating additional income this week, which will provide you with happiness. Additionally, you will be observed lavishly spending money on members of your family and purchasing presents for them. Over the course of this week, you could have trouble accomplishing the responsibilities assigned to you at work; nevertheless, your superiors will assist you in resolving any problems that may arise. To do this, you will need to seek their assistance and voice any concerns you may have to them as soon as possible. Due to the fact that students are likely to be seen partying to their hearts' content this week, their academic performance will be adversely impacted. Consequently, it is essential that you comprehend the fact that excessive consumption must always be avoided, as it might result in unfavourable outcomes.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
This week, you will face emotional upheaval and discomfort as a result of Saturn's position in the second house from the sign of the Moon. Additionally, you will encounter greater job pressure at your place of employment. Additionally, this will result in irritation. This week, the more experienced members of the family will make an effort to persuade you that if you believe that your money is being spent, you should create a budget plan that is both appropriate and efficient. However, because of your ego, you can choose to disregard their counsel, which would result in further financial losses for you.
Your comments will be directly impacted by the friction that arises between you and your elders this week as a result of unwelcome involvement from strangers in topics about your family. During this period, you will be able to prevent any form of misunderstanding altogether. Furthermore, this week you will be required to work less hard than you normally would because it is quite probable that this time will provide favourable rewards for your efforts, which will cause your circumstances to improve. It is imperative that you put in a lot of effort during this time period if you are thinking about pursuing further education. On the other hand, throughout this period of time, fortune will be on your side, and as a result, you will be successful in effectively memorising any subject you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Throughout the course of this week, you will face challenges as a result of unfavourable circumstances in a number of dimensions of your life. It's possible that listening to soothing music is the best way to alleviate tension. This week, your financial situation will greatly improve as a result of Jupiter's placement in the fifth house from the Moon. You will be able to conveniently repay invoices and payments that have been outstanding for a long time. In spite of this, you should refrain from giving your money to anyone at this period. This week, you will be able to strengthen your ties with younger members of your family.
Because of this, you will have the opportunity to exhibit your generosity and make an effort to invite your family along. Even a picnic or a vacation with the family might be planned. As a result of Rahu's placement in the twelfth house from the Moon, it will be particularly challenging for you to communicate with your spouse during this week. Therefore, if you want to grow your company, you will need to put your ego aside and work through any disagreements you may have with your business partner. For people who were born under your sign, the circumstances surrounding educational concerns will be less favourable than they normally are this week. During the time that you are studying for your coursework, you can have various difficulties, which might also make it tough for you to concentrate on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Seafoam Green
Lucky Number: 12