UP Election 2027 LIVE: 'I Don't Need A Certificate From SP Leaders', Says Congress' Imran Masood Amid Alliance Row
Congress leader Imran Masood on Friday hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders over the alliance between the two parties, saying he did not need their certificate and would continue to speak and fight for his own party.
"If I just keep following whatever you say, accept whatever scraps you throw my way, and bow down, then only am I good?" he asked.
"Should we take the entire burden of defeating BJP on our own shoulders, surrender ourselves, only then we're good? If you want to fight a battle, fight it with honesty," he added.
India News LIVE: India-US Trade Deal Close To Culmination, Says Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-US trade deal is nearing completion, with the process and roadmap for finalising the pact now taking shape.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Sanjay Raut Alleges Rs 150 Crore Price Tag For MPs To Cross-Vote On Bill
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that horse-trading was under way ahead of Parliament's special session, claiming that a price of Rs 150 crore had been set for MPs to cross-vote.
"Why is the government pushing so aggressively for this bill? It is all preparation for 2029," he said.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Slams BJP For Pushing Delimitation Without Talks
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday accused the BJP of trying to push delimitation through unilaterally and demanded that the government implement women's reservation without further delay.
"We were, and remain, in favour of women's reservation; we voted for it and got it passed. Now, implement it. No more excuses," Tiwari told news agency ANI.
"As for delimitation, we have opposed it. Yet, you aren't even discussing it. Let us sit down and talk first, invite all the political parties. Instead, you intend to push it through unilaterally," he said.
Tiwari also questioned the timing of the special session. "The Winter Session typically begins in the third week of November. We are now nearing the end of the 4th week, and you are calling a 'special session' on the final day of November, even though the Monsoon Session has not yet been formally prorogued," he said.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Sanjay Raut Calls Delimitation Bill Anti-National, Says It Must Be Opposed
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday attacked the government over the delimitation bill, calling it 'anti-national and anti-democratic' and alleging that it was a ploy to avoid defeat in 2029.
"Realising they are set to lose in 2029, they have devised a new ploy: they intend to bring in 860 MPs and carry out a delimitation exercise," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.
"Those who vote in favour of this bill will be traitors to the nation. Their names will be recorded in history as traitors," he said.
Raut also alleged that 'agents' from Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh had been brought to Maharashtra 'to handle the Rs 150 crore deals'.
UP Election 2027 LIVE: Congress MP Imran Masood Asks SP To Show More Generosity In Seat-Sharing
Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday urged the Samajwadi Party (SP) to be more generous in seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh elections, claiming that it was because of Rahul Gandhi that the SP won 37 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"We showed a big heart, but must it always be us who shows a big heart, every single time? Can't you show a bit more generosity?" he asked.
Taking a swipe at the SP, he added, "If you offer zero seats, the result will naturally be zero. Why don't you contest these seats yourselves? You go ahead and win them, after all, you claim to have a formula for winnability."
UP Election 2027 LIVE: Congress Should Get More Than 105 Seats In UP Polls, Says MP Imran Masood
Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday said the party's minimum seat count for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections should be higher than 105, asserting that it is now in a much stronger position than in 2017.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: BJP Willing To Go To Any Extent To Pass Delimitation Bill, Alleges Congress MP Tanuj Punia
Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia on Friday attacked the BJP over the special session of Parliament, alleging that it seemed willing to go to any extent to pass the Delimitation Bill.
"They made this announcement on Constitution Day. Having already faced accusations like vote theft, the BJP is now being accused of seeking a majority to pass the Delimitation Bill," Punia told news agency ANI.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: BJD's Santrupt Misra Questions Need For Delimitation
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Santrupt Misra on Friday said his party has always supported women's reservation, but questioned the purpose of delimitation and sought clarity on the proposed law.
"We have always been supportive of women's reservation... We believe that the same reservation can be done even in a 543-member house... What is the purpose of delimitation?" Misra told news agency ANI.
"What exactly is the law coming? We do not know," he said, adding that he would have hoped for wider consultation on the subject by the BJP and the government.
On delimitation, Misra said the BJD's position hinges on protecting Odisha's interest. "Odisha's interest is that the proportion of representation that we have today in Parliament has to be protected at the same proportion," he said.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: BJD's Prasanna Acharya Seeks All-Party Meet Before Delimitation Bill Is Brought To Parliament
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) vice president Prasanna Acharya on Friday said the government should consult all political parties and convene an all-party meeting before bringing the delimitation bill to Parliament.
He said nobody knew what was in the draft bill. "We expect that today the cabinet may approve that draft bill. After that, all the opposition parties will be consulted, and the draft bill should be circulated among political parties for their opinion," he said.
Acharya added that if the government proceeded unilaterally without doing so, it would 'not set a good democratic tradition'.
"BJD has no representation, unfortunately, in the Lok Sabha, but we have our representation in the Rajya Sabha. After the content of the bill is disclosed, then our party president and the party will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time," he said.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: NCP-SP Issues Three-Line Whip To Lok Sabha MPs
The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on Friday issued a three-line whip, asking its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House without fail from November 30 to December 4 for the special session of Parliament, and support the party's stand.
The whip, signed by Chief Whip Amol Kolhe, said 'very important' business would be taken up in the Lok Sabha during this period.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Prompt Reforms Are Needed, Says Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday backed further constitutional amendments if required, as two bills are set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.
"Many bills will be introduced. The very purpose of the Lok Sabha is to pass laws. Steps necessary for the progress of society must be taken, and reforms should be implemented promptly," Ghosh said.
"Just as the Constitution has been amended hundreds of times, further amendments, if required, will continue to take place," he added.
Parliament Special Session LIVE: BJP MP Rahul Sinha Says Delimitation And Women's Reservation Bill Would Be Passed
Ahead of Parliament's special session, BJP MP Rahul Sinha on Friday expressed confidence that the delimitation and women's reservation bill would be passed this time.
"There will be a discussion, and the bill (delimitation and women's reservation bill) will be passed. We all feel that the bill will be passed this time. As for what exactly happens, that will unfold within the House," Sinha told news agency ANI.
"The number of those opposing it will decrease, while the number of those supporting it will increase. That is why we are all hopeful that the bill will be passed," he added.