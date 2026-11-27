The count of stations tells the wider story. At 8 am on Thursday, 13 of the 57 monitoring stations recorded "very poor" air, 27 were in the "poor" category and 17 were "moderate", according to CPCB data. Delhi Technological University recorded the highest AQI at 335, while Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recorded the lowest at 130. The 24-hour average AQI was 224. The citywide AQI at 226, with 37 stations above 200 and three above 300. The figures differ slightly by time of reading and by the stations counted.