Air pollution is a critical health-policy challenge, particularly where young children are concerned. Many epidemiological studies have shown a correlation between exposure to specific air pollutants and various health outcomes, including morbidity and mortality in children. According to reports from the World Health Organistion and the Health Effects Institute (HEI), children are especially susceptible to these pollutants due to their narrower airways, which means inflammation from pollutants can obstruct their airways more significantly and impact their development and growth, potentially leading to lifelong repercussions.
The HEI’s “State of Global Air 2025” report attributes 1,71,000 deaths among children under five in 2023 to exposure to ambient PM2.5. It notes that children’s vulnerability is heightened due to the ongoing development of their lungs, brains and immune systems, coupled with their smaller airways that cause inflammation to be more obstructive than in adults. Previous research has linked childhood exposure to outdoor air pollution with conditions such as asthma and slower lung-function growth. In London’s Lambeth borough, short-term spikes in NO₂, PM10 and PM2.5 were followed by increased respiratory consultations and inhaler prescriptions, with more pronounced associations seen in children.
In Delhi, traffic and road dust are the major sources of air pollution. A Council on Energy, Environment and Water study titled “What is Polluting Delhi’s Air?” compared several emissions inventories for Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), identifying transport as the largest contributor to PM2.5, with contributions ranging from 17.9 per cent to 39.2 per cent. Road dust ranks as the second largest PM2.5 source, contributing between 18.1 per cent and 37.8 per cent. The wide ranges reflect differences in methods and coverage across the inventories, which date from 2010 to 2018.
Adopting a child-focused approach to air quality, particularly around schools, kindergartens and other child-centric environments, could protect young people’s health and reduce their exposure. Such an approach necessitates air-quality management policies specifically tailored to the needs of children.
Effective air-quality policies should protect the health of children and adolescents by addressing their exposure to high-pollution sources. This involves implementing measures to reduce emissions in areas frequented by children, especially in their everyday microenvironments. The PARIVARTAN scheme exemplifies a governmental initiative aimed at fostering a cleaner transportation ecosystem by incentivising the replacement of older commercial vehicles with new BS-VI-compliant or electric ones. While the scheme does not specifically mention school buses, extending it to include these could promote cleaner transport options for children and align policy with child-centric goals.
Educating children to make choices based on air-quality awareness is crucial.
Minimising children’s exposure to air pollution requires sustainable urban planning that prioritises child-friendly spaces. A dependable clean school-bus system could alleviate the heavy traffic congestion common in Delhi during peak school hours. Transitioning from private to public transport can also decrease the exposure of children who live near their schools and can walk or cycle. According to the HEI report, this shift offers additional benefits, reducing exposure among poor and marginalised children who often live in polluted informal settlements near major roads.
Addressing air pollution extends beyond replacing diesel buses with cleaner alternatives. Ensuring cities are safer for children requires collective efforts to redesign transportation systems, reducing vehicle numbers and promoting non-motorised modes of transport. A study by the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi across six neighbourhoods revealed that 51 per cent of respondents walked to school. However, most faced challenges such as broken footpaths and unsafe crossings, which exposed them to traffic risks. Investments in walking and cycling infrastructure such as pavements and cycle paths could directly benefit children by encouraging physical activity, enhancing both physical and mental health. A study examining the impact of non-motorised transport in Delhi indicates annual reductions in CO₂ and PM2.5 emissions of 121.5 kilotons and 138.9 tons, respectively, with anticipated co-benefits from increased physical activity and reduced PM2.5 exposure, including 17,529 avoided mortality cases and savings of approximately $4,870 million in Delhi.
Child-centred urban planning is crucial. While clean transport ensures safe commutes to school, children also need clean-air outdoor spaces for play. With over 18,000 parks and gardens across the National Capital Territory, Delhi has the potential to implement standards and measures that create clean-air spaces around schools, playgrounds and commuting routes. Exploring clean-air zones by identifying and designating certain green areas near schools as low-emission zones could help minimise vehicular activity nearby.
Citizen engagement is vital for the success of any air pollution mitigation strategy. To ensure clean air for children, they need to understand how pollution affects their health and well-being and be aware of their exposure during daily activities, facilitated by accessible air-quality data. Educating them to make informed choices based on air-quality awareness and enhancing their understanding of pollution sources and health impacts prepare them to advocate for clean-air initiatives at individual, household and community levels. Children can influence their parents to avoid burning solid waste or crop residues and not idle vehicles while waiting at pick-ups. Integrating these clean-air solutions within a school framework could establish a school-driven air pollution mitigation programme, avoiding the need to close schools or shift to remote learning during pollution spikes. School-led clean-air plans involving parent-child communities in Delhi NCR could be a promising avenue.
While city, state and airshed action plans are crucial policy imperatives, introducing school-specific clean-air plans in Delhi may now be essential to safeguard child health. This model could inspire the broader parent-child-teacher community to develop micro plans for year-round efforts to reduce air pollution in Delhi. Schools can monitor air quality to develop effective clean-air plans, planning outdoor activities and taking precautions when the air-quality index deteriorates. These plans can also focus on enhancing air quality in classrooms through improved ventilation and air purifiers. Schools can implement policies for clean transport, reducing private vehicle use and the number of children travelling in open vehicles. Schools can also introduce screenings to monitor the respiratory, cognitive and developmental impacts of early-life air-pollution exposure.
The urgency to find alternatives to Delhi’s worsening air quality, especially during winter, is imperative as child health continues to decline. Citizens must collaborate to find solutions, and a school-driven, child-centric clean-air plan could serve as an effective starting point.
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Prarthana Borah is a fellow at Council on Energy, Environment and Water