Addressing air pollution extends beyond replacing diesel buses with cleaner alternatives. Ensuring cities are safer for children requires collective efforts to redesign transportation systems, reducing vehicle numbers and promoting non-motorised modes of transport. A study by the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi across six neighbourhoods revealed that 51 per cent of respondents walked to school. However, most faced challenges such as broken footpaths and unsafe crossings, which exposed them to traffic risks. Investments in walking and cycling infrastructure such as pavements and cycle paths could directly benefit children by encouraging physical activity, enhancing both physical and mental health. A study examining the impact of non-motorised transport in Delhi indicates annual reductions in CO₂ and PM2.5 emissions of 121.5 kilotons and 138.9 tons, respectively, with anticipated co-benefits from increased physical activity and reduced PM2.5 exposure, including 17,529 avoided mortality cases and savings of approximately $4,870 million in Delhi.