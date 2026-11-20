For decades, power alternated between the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh (AP). After the 2014 bifurcation, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) absorbed much of the Congress’ traditional vote bank, establishing a new two-party contest. The rise of actor-turned-politician K. Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party (JSP), has unsettled that arithmetic.
The JSP won all 21 Assembly seats and both Lok Sabha seats it contested in 2024. It has repeated that success in the municipal and mayoral contests. Yet, as a constituent of the ruling Kutami alliance, the party faces a larger question: is it becoming an independent third force or does its rise depend on coalition arithmetic with the TDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? The answer will determine whether it can emerge as a major power by 2029 or if it will remain a partner.
Founded in March 2014, the JSP initially extended outside support to the TDP-BJP combine before contesting independently in 2019. That experiment exposed its organisational limitations despite capturing roughly six per cent of the statewide vote share with just a single seat.
Recognising the disadvantages of a fragmented Opposition under the first-past-the-post system, Kalyan recalibrated his strategy before the 2024 elections. Instead of contesting all 175 constituencies, the JSP positioned itself as a bridge between the TDP and the BJP and accepted 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. This helped consolidate anti-incumbency votes and concentrate the party’s resources. Its vote share rose to roughly 6.87 per cent, while Assembly representation increased dramatically. The strategy also shaped its November 2026 urban local-body performance, including a Vijayawada mayoral victory by more than 1.30 lakh votes.
The party’s trajectory invites comparison with Tamil Nadu, where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have dominated for decades and Chief Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has raised questions about whether cinema-backed mobilisation can challenge an established duopoly. AP has its own political history. “New parties are rising rapidly in India as voters grow more volatile. The JSP is essentially a new avatar of the Praja Rajyam Party, seen as its natural continuation because it emerged to offer a distinct alternative to the established powers of the TDP and the YSRCP,” says K.C. Suri, a retired professor of political science.
The JSP’s electoral surge rests partly on a delicate social accommodation within the Kutami alliance that brought together the Kapus, the JSP’s principal mobilisation base in coastal Andhra and the Kammas, traditionally associated with the TDP. It also helped consolidate Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups like the Settibalijas in the Godavari region. Historically, the Kapus largely supported the Congress and saw the Kammas as political rivals, a divide reinforced by the Vangaveeti-Devineni feud in Vijayawada in the 1980s. In 2024, over 65 per cent of Kapu voters backed the coalition, demonstrating substantial vote transfer.
Founded in 2014, the JSP gave outside support to the TDP-BJP combine before contesting independently in 2019.
But electoral coordination does not necessarily mean a lasting social merger. At the grassroots, competition over municipal influence, contracts and party tickets can turn alliance partners into rivals. Seat-sharing negotiations for the October 2026 urban local-body polls exposed these tensions, with disagreements over chairperson posts and corporations. In some constituencies, dissatisfied workers from the partner parties contested independently. In the Godavari districts, competition between Kapus and Settibalijas also needs political management.
The JSP’s geographical presence remains concentrated in coastal Andhra, particularly East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam. Critics also point to ticket distribution favouring wealthy and well-connected entrants rather than developing leadership among the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and non-Kapu OBCs. E. Venkateshu, who teaches political science at Hyderabad university, says that the JSP continues to contend with a narrow ideological foundation, centralised decision-making and an organisational layout that mirrors family-centric party frameworks rather than an institutionalised cadre network.
The alliance’s public unity also conceals a potential leadership contest. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has steadily elevated his son, information technology and human resources development minister Nara Lokesh, who became the TDP’s national working president in April 2026. Meanwhile Kalyan has moved from being a campaign figure to deputy chief minister, gaining statewide stature and direct leverage with the BJP’s central leadership. For now, the two parties remain mutually dependent. But the JSP’s second-rung leaders see the alliance as a stepping stone. Reddy Appala Naidu, JSP mayor of Eluru, says, “The JSP will work with the alliance now, but in the future, the fight will be between the JSP and the TDP or YSRCP.” If the YSRCP weakens in AP, the main political fight could be between the TDP and the JSP. However, if both the TDP and YSRCP weaken, the JSP will contest the elections with the BJP.
Ahead of the 2026 municipal polls, Kalyan argued that JSP workers deserved a fairer share of seats in recognition of their contribution to the 2024 victory. As 2029 approaches, Assembly seat allocations, district-level influence and leadership ambitions could test the alliance.
Governance as Political Capital
To distance itself from the legacy of Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party, which merged with the Congress in 2011, the JSP is seeking to convert administrative performance into political capital. Kalyan holds portfolios including panchayati raj, rural development, rural water supply, environment and forests. The party points to simultaneous gram sabhas across 13,326 gram panchayats, the Palle Panduga rural infrastructure programme, forest-protection action under Operation Aranya and the second phase of Adavitalli Bata, an infrastructure initiative.
“When you are in the Opposition you must question; when you are in the administration you have responsibility,” says Uday Kumar Tangella, a JSP MP. “The JSP is built on a public mandate, values and grassroots commitment rather than traditional political manoeuvring.” But ministerial visibility alone cannot build an organisation capable of contesting across all 175 constituencies. Post-committee restructuring in late 2025, the JSP launched its “cadre to leader” initiative in June 2026 to turn fan networks into trained booth-level committees and promote ordinary workers into leadership positions. It is also seeking to expand beyond coastal Andhra into Rayalaseema, including Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and Uttarandhra, while reaching out to SC, ST and non-Kapu OBC voters.
By 2029, the JSP’s strength will be measured not by its strike rate in alliance-selected constituencies but by its ability to build an independent cadre, cultivate leadership among the SC, ST and OBC communities and retain a distinct ideological identity alongside the TDP. Its main challenge is to move from being an effective coalition catalyst to becoming a durable main pole in AP politics.
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Thallapalli Rajendraprasad is a journalist, political researcher and analyst from Telangana