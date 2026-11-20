The alliance’s public unity also conceals a potential leadership contest. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has steadily elevated his son, information technology and human resources development minister Nara Lokesh, who became the TDP’s national working president in April 2026. Meanwhile Kalyan has moved from being a campaign figure to deputy chief minister, gaining statewide stature and direct leverage with the BJP’s central leadership. For now, the two parties remain mutually dependent. But the JSP’s second-rung leaders see the alliance as a stepping stone. Reddy Appala Naidu, JSP mayor of Eluru, says, “The JSP will work with the alliance now, but in the future, the fight will be between the JSP and the TDP or YSRCP.” If the YSRCP weakens in AP, the main political fight could be between the TDP and the JSP. However, if both the TDP and YSRCP weaken, the JSP will contest the elections with the BJP.