‘I Regret Backing EC Law’: Jagan Seeks Neutral Appointment Panel

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government should not control the appointment of Election Commissioners and called for a neutral selection process
The YSRCP chief said he now regrets supporting the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023
He accused the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of blocking opposition nominations through attacks, intimidation and police action
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for a change in how Election Commissioners are appointed and said he now regrets backing the 2023 law that governs the process. The YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also accused the ruling TDP-led NDA in the state of blocking opposition nominations in local body polls through attacks, intimidation and misuse of the police machinery.
Speaking on Sunday at a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan argued that the role of the government in selecting Election Commissioners was a structural defect that must be fixed to protect trust in elections. “Approving that, I am regretting it now,” Jagan said, referring to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.
His party had supported that law in Parliament. Jagan linked his demand for institutional reform to his wider charge that the TDP-led NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh was preventing opposition candidates from filing nominations in local body elections through attacks, intimidation and police action. He alleged that the ruling alliance was acting out of fear of defeat.
Appointment Reforms
Jagan framed the issue as one of design.
“An examiner cannot be appointed by the student.” Jagan said while arguing that the political executive should not control the appointment of Election Commissioners. He said even an honest Election Commissioner could face doubts over fairness if the selection process itself was not neutral.
He said the flaw lay in the present system, where the government in power has a role in the appointment. “If the flaw is repaired, then the system can run well.” he said.
Jagan said a neutral body should handle the selection process for Election Commissioners. He extended the same argument to State Election Commissioners and said they too should not be appointed by the Chief Minister but through a neutral mechanism.
Poll Allegations
Jagan tied that institutional criticism to the local body polls.
“The TDP-led NDA coalition is preventing opposition candidates from filing nominations for local body elections through attacks, intimidation and misuse of the police machinery,” he alleged. He said YSRCP candidates had their nomination papers snatched away and that party workers and their associates were attacked, kidnapped and intimidated.
He also accused the ruling party of setting fires and lodging false cases against opposition workers, saying police knew about it. Jagan alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was using government officials, police personnel and TDP supporters to influence the election process because he did not trust the people’s mandate.
Jagan pointed to earlier results to back his argument. He said YSRCP had won more than 90 per cent of seats in past local body elections when N Ramesh Kumar, whom he described as a staunch TDP supporter, served as State Election Commissioner. He added that the ruling coalition was now following the same playbook even though it had an Election Commissioner he described as loyal to the TDP.
He listed several places. Jagan alleged that YSRCP MPs and party workers were obstructed in Kadapa, Punganur and Tirupati, where nomination papers were seized or not accepted, vehicles were attacked and supporters were assaulted.
In Pulivendula, he accused police personnel of acting in favour of the TDP. He alleged that they pelted stones and fired in the air to frighten candidates who had come to file nominations. He described the alleged firing during the nomination process as unprecedented.
Access was uneven, he alleged. Jagan said TDP supporters were permitted to assemble in groups while YSRCP workers were kept out of nomination centres, even when they came with the four people allowed under the rules. He added that on the final day, candidates from his party still could not file nominations in Tirupati, Kadapa, Kamalapuram, Rayachoti, Punganur, Darsi, Gurazala, Dachepalli, Piduguralla, Badvel and Rajampet.
Election Schedule
Jagan also questioned the poll timetable.
Jagan said the poll timetable came out a day after reservation details were made public, giving opposition parties little room to prepare while the government already knew the figures. He also said the Special Intensive Revision had flagged 46 lakh fake voters, yet the government still chose to hold the elections on an unrevised electoral roll.
Jagan also said the redrawing of divisions and wards was done to help the ruling NDA coalition. He described the present phase as temporary and warned that those behind the alleged irregularities would face accountability.
Jagan said the YSRCP had delivered on its manifesto before asking voters for another term. He contrasted that with the TDP, which he accused of not keeping its election promises. He also praised those opposing what he called undemocratic rule. There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.
Elections to 100 urban local bodies will be held on October 28, with results scheduled for October 30. MPTC and ZPTC elections are scheduled for November 3, with counting on November 5. Gram panchayat elections will be held in three phases on November 26, November 29 and December 2, with results declared on the day of each phase.