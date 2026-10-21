Violent clashes erupted between TDP and YSRCP cadres across districts like Chittoor, Palnadu, and Annamayya during the local body election nominations.
Allegations included snatching nomination papers, stone-pelting, and physical assaults preventing rival candidates from filing.
Police resorted to lathicharge and warning shots in regions like Kuppam and Pulivendula to bring the situation under control.
Cadres and leaders of ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP clashed at a few places in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as candidates went to file their nominations for local bodies polls.
At Punganuru in Tirupati district, a tense situation prevailed during the MPTC and ZPTC nominations filing as groups from both parties attacked each other with stones and sticks, according to PTI Videos.
They wielded sticks and bricks to attack each other while police struggled to control them in Punganur.
At Chittoor Zilla Parishad Office, a car belonging to YSRCP leader and former deputy CM Narayana Swamy was allegedly attacked by TDP cadres and its window panes were broken, including the ZPTC election candidate's nomination papers being torn up.
Violence broke out in Kadapa during the ZPTC nomination process, with YSRCP and TDP supporters hurled stones and beer bottles against each other.
Police resorted to lathi charge in Kadapa to bring the situation under control.
YSRCP cadres sat on the road and raised slogans against the alleged denial of permission "to file nomination", leading to a major traffic disruption for nearly 30 minutes.
Police rushed to the spot and intervened to bring the situation under control.
They subsequently escorted the protesting YSRCP cadres to their party office, following which the tension gradually subsided and normalcy was restored.
According to PTI Videos, a large number of YSRCP cadres raised slogans in Railway Kodur for allegedly not being allowed to file their nomination papers in the local body election.
At Narasaraopeta in Palnadu district, police arranged a three-tier security and allowed only four people, including the candidate to file nomination for the ZPTC election, according PTI Videos.
At Rompicherla in the same district, a heated argument occurred between YSRCP cadres and police during MPTC election nomination procedure.
Police resorted to lathicharge, prompting the opposition party cadres to protest, raise slogans and stage a sit-in.
At Srikalahasti in Tirupati district, a former YSRCP village panchayat president, Gudluru Venkata Ramanaidu, was dragged out of his car and allegedly attacked by TDP cadres.
He was travelling by car to the residence of Thottambedu mandal YSRCP in-charge Unnam Vasu Naidu when TDP cadres allegedly intercepted him, according to PTI Videos.
The TDP leaders allegedly vandalised his car and brutally assaulted him, according to PTI Videos.