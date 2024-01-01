Chandrababu Naidu is a prominent figure in Indian politics, with a career marked by technological innovation and persistent political maneuvering. He is best known for his role as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and as the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional powerhouse in South Indian politics.

He began his political career under the guidance of his father-in-law, N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), is a former film star and founder of the TDP. Naidu initially worked behind the scenes, honing his organizational skills and understanding of political dynamics. His rise through the ranks was rapid; by 1978, he had won his first legislative assembly election.

The turning point in Naidu's career came in 1995 when he staged a dramatic internal party coup against NTR, citing the latter's inattention to party affairs due to an over-reliance on his then-wife. This bold move not only secured his leadership of the TDP but also paved the way for his first term as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu's tenure as Chief Minister is noted for its focus on modernization and economic reform. He was instrumental in transforming Hyderabad into a major IT hub, earning the city the nickname "Cyberabad." This transformation attracted both national and international investment, significantly boosting the state's economy.

However, Naidu's focus on urban and technological development sometimes came at the expense of rural areas, which felt neglected, contributing to his electoral defeat in 2004. After spending a decade in the opposition, he made a comeback in 2014, capitalizing on Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation and Telangana's creation.

During his second stint as Chief Minister, Naidu continued his focus on infrastructure, innovation, and development.

Politically, Naidu has been known for his strategic alliances. Initially aligning with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he later broke off this alliance in 2018 due to disagreements over the special status promised to Andhra Pradesh during the state's bifurcation.

The 2019 elections were a setback for Naidu, with the TDP suffering a significant defeat at the hands of the YSR Congress Party, led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the 2024 state and assembly elections his party won the majority and he is expected to be the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

