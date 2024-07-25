National

Chandrababu Naidu's 'Pablo Escobar' Jibe at Jagan Reddy, Says Andhra Became 'Ganja Capital' Under YSRCP

Releasing a white paper during the state assembly on Thursday, the Andhra CM claimed that Reddy operated in a manner similar to Mexican drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Photo: PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took a major swipe at YSRCP Chief and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking during the AP assembly, CM Naidu referred to Reddy as YSRCP's "Pablo Escobar", adding that the state had turned into the "ganja capital" during his tenure.

"I am the senior-most politician in the country and I have never seen a situation like it was in Andhra when Jagan was in power. There was only one person who can compare to what happened in Andhra, drug lord Pablo Escobar," stated Naidu while releasing the white paper.

"Pablo Escobar is a Colombian drug lord, he is a narco terrorist. He turned politician and then started his cartel to sell drugs. He earned $ 30 billion at that time, which is worth $90 billion now. He was arrested in 1976 and in 1980 he became the number one richest drug lord in the world," the Andhra CM added further.

The TDP Chief went on to accuse former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of becoming richer by selling drugs in the state.

"You would have seen what kind of law and order situation was prevalent in Andhra Pradesh when Jagan during the previous government," stated Naidu, adding the "Ganja" is available is every single village in the state.

"I appeal to the youth not to destroy their families. We're determined to control this issue and nip it in the bud. It will happen soon," the CM added further.

During the address, Naidu also reffered to YSCRP leaders of "terrorising people" when they were in power.

