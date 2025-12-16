Video | From ‘Communist’ to ‘Anti-National’: How Political Labels Lost Their Meaning In India

Political labels today travel faster than their meanings. In this Outlook India Deep Dive, we unpack how communism, socialism, and feminism—once rooted in specific political traditions—are increasingly misunderstood and misused on social media. Drawing from Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa, debates around Zohran Mamdani’s politics, and India’s evolving public discourse, the video examines how ideological language in media is deployed to silence dissent, activism, and policy critique. The explainer reframes ideology not as internet name-calling, but as lived political engagement—especially for young audiences navigating political ideology on social platforms.