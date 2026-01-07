Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique, Africa Cup Of Nations: Osimhen Stars As Super Eagles Storm Into Quarters
Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starred as Nigeria enjoyed a 4-0 rout of Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Monday (January 5, 2026). Osimhen had an early goal ruled out for offside but Nigeria didn’t have to wait long for Lookman to get off the mark in the 20th when he was set up by Akor Adams. Osimhen got his goal five minutes later, again set up by Adams, though the cross took a deflection. Any hopes the Mambas had of a comeback were dented after the break when Lookman set up Osimhen for his second goal. Lookman also set up Adams to seal the result on a break in the 75th. Osimhen was already off the field for a rest by then. Nigeria coach Eric Chelle took Lookman and Adams off in the final minutes, too.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE