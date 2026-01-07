Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique, Africa Cup Of Nations: Osimhen Stars As Super Eagles Storm Into Quarters

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starred as Nigeria enjoyed a 4-0 rout of Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Monday (January 5, 2026). Osimhen had an early goal ruled out for offside but Nigeria didn’t have to wait long for Lookman to get off the mark in the 20th when he was set up by Akor Adams. Osimhen got his goal five minutes later, again set up by Adams, though the cross took a deflection. Any hopes the Mambas had of a comeback were dented after the break when Lookman set up Osimhen for his second goal. Lookman also set up Adams to seal the result on a break in the 75th. Osimhen was already off the field for a rest by then. Nigeria coach Eric Chelle took Lookman and Adams off in the final minutes, too.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Mozambique's Guima, left, and Nigeria's Moses Simon challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Nigeria's Moses Simon, right, and Mozambique's Infren Matola challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Mozambique's Reinildo Mandava, front, and Nigeria's Akor Adams challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Mozambique's Chamito Alfandega, left, and Nigeria's Calvin Bassey challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Mozambique's Bruno Langa, left, and Nigeria's Akor Adams challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Nigeria's Akor Adams celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, left, and Mozambique's Guima challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Mozambique's Geny Catamo, right, and Nigeria's Calvin Bassey challenge for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
